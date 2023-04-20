ESET Presents New Research into Corporate Network Vulnerabilities at RSA 2023

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia and SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET a global leader in digital security, today announced it will present two sessions during RSA 2023, taking place in San Francisco from April 24 to 27. With RSA bringing together the world's top cybersecurity professionals, vendors, and a growing partner ecosystem, ESET will also host channel and enterprise customer events to encourage dynamic discussions at this year's conference.

On Monday, April 24, ESET Specialized Security Researcher Cameron Camp and Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe will present "We (Could Have) Cracked Open the Network for Under $100" at 9:40 AM PT – delving into new ESET research that examines corporate routers sold on the secondary market. ESET will share how companies are not following sufficient security protocols and processes for decommissioning hardware, making critical data from past owners accessible and open to abuse. Attendees to this presentation will learn about the impact on an organization, including the possible risk of data breaches that extend to partners and customers, and best practices for device sanitization.

Anscombe will also present a Birds of a Feather session, "Is Legislation and Regulation a Friend or Foe of Cyber Defenders?" on April 24, 2023, at 10:50 AM PT. With many cybersecurity regulations being proposed or levied, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Executive Order on the Nation's Cybersecurity, and by various proposals by governments around the globe, this discussion will explore whether recent legislation and regulation is assisting or hampering cybersecurity teams.

"The theme of this year's RSA show is 'Stronger Together,' and we are pleased to join the cybersecurity community in San Francisco – bringing new research to the stage that helps improve cybersecurity best practices and understanding with organizations in attendance," said Anscombe. "Collaboration in cybersecurity is critical, and ESET has long been known for its investment and leadership in threat research, which spans an extensive network of researchers around the globe who protect users, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments from new and persistent threats."

A single layer of defense is not enough in today's constantly evolving threat landscape. For 30 years, ESET has invested in multiple layers of proprietary technology that prevent breaches and protect against zero-day attacks. The company's XDR and MDR services pair with ESET's endpoint security platform to support one of the most sophisticated cybersecurity arsenals on the market. These solutions can be mixed and matched with advanced threat defense modules, including advanced sandboxing, cloud office security that protects Microsoft Office apps, full disk encryption, multifactor authentication, mail server security, and ESET cybersecurity awareness training to address the human element.

Visit ESET at booth 1167 in Moscone South to demo these advanced cybersecurity solutions and to meet the ESET team. To learn more about ESET's presentations and presence at the show, visit https://www.eset.com/us/rsac-2023/.

ESET Speakers at RSA 2023:

Tony Anscombe is the chief security evangelist for ESET. With over 25 years of security industry experience, Tony is an established author, blogger, and speaker on the current threat landscape, security technologies and products, data protection, privacy and trust, and internet safety. His speaking portfolio includes industry conferences RSAC, Black Hat, VB, CTIA, MEF, Gartner Risk and Security Summit, and the Child Internet Safety Summit. He is regularly quoted in cybersecurity, technology, and business media, including BBC, Dark Reading, the Guardian, the New York Times, and USA Today, with broadcast appearances on Bloomberg, BBC, CTV, KRON, NBC, and CBS. Tony is a board member of NCA and has previously served on the board of MEF and FOSI and held an executive position with AMTSO.

Cameron Camp is a specialized security researcher for ESET, with over 20 years of security experience all the way up the stack, from embedded devices, Internet of Things, and medical devices, to industrial control system (ICS) systems for the power grid and the networks and servers to tie them all together. He has spoken on Capitol Hill, at the National Press Club, and numerous times to legislators, as well as being quoted in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Associated Press, Reuters, and a host of other top-tier publications. He has been on numerous broadcast news outlets and has spoken at numerous events globally.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE ESET