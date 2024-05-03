ESET Threat Intelligence Increases Cybersecurity Visibility Through Elastic Integration

ESET announces strategic integration with Elastic Security, enhancing cybersecurity analytics and visibility through advanced threat intelligence feeds.





The integration offers deduplicated, highly curated feeds based on proprietary ESET research and telemetry.





Elastic users will benefit from enhanced geographical visibility, reduced false positives, prevention of IoCs, and contextual investigations.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET , a global digital security company, has announced another strategic partnership and integration, thanks to its unified API gateway. This development facilitates seamless connections with various cybersecurity vendors, such as the recent integration with Elastic, a leading search AI company. This move is part of ESET's broader strategy to support multi-vendor integrations aimed at strengthening overall cybersecurity defenses. By working with Elastic, ESET aims to provide organizations with enhanced analytics tools and greater visibility to enable more effective preventive measures against cyber threats.

Through this strategic partnership, Elastic's users gain access to ESET's advanced threat intelligence feeds, offering real-time data on indicators of compromise (IoCs), such as botnets, malicious domains, files, URLs, and IPs. These feeds also provide deep insights into the operations of notorious APT groups, sourced from ESET's extensive malware and threat research. This integration enriches Elastic's SIEM solution, enabling security operators to leverage globally sourced threat data for unprecedented geographical visibility, dramatically reduced false positives – allowing for more accurate threat detection and analysis – and contextualized threat investigation.

The collaboration brings to the table ESET's deduplicated and highly curated feeds, ensuring maximum effectiveness. Unique insights are drawn from proprietary ESET research and telemetry, not reliant on third-party sources. For optimal integration and interoperability, these feeds are delivered in the widely recognized TAXII/STIX 2.1 format.

ESET's technological framework continuously scans for threats across various layers, from pre-boot to the resting state, providing global telemetry on emerging threats. This automation, supported by ESET's leading cybersecurity team and 13 R&D centers worldwide, accelerates threat investigation and response. While machine learning aids in automating decisions, it's ESET's human expertise that underpins the evaluation and interpretation of threats, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and reliability.

"Our collaboration with Elastic not only marks a milestone in threat intelligence integration, but also represents a shared commitment to securing the digital landscape," remarked Trent Matchett, ESET Director of Global Strategic Accounts. "By combining our unique insights and unparalleled expertise with Elastic's analytical prowess, we're setting a new standard in cybersecurity, empowering organizations to improve their security posture and make crucial decisions faster."

For more information on how the ESET and Elastic integration is redefining cybersecurity threat intelligence, and to learn more about the benefits it brings to organizations, please read here .

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions, and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X.

SOURCE ESET