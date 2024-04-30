ESET to Present on UEFI Security Threats and Cybersecurity Breakthroughs at RSA 2024

Booth visitors try their hand at "PREVENT," ESET's custom VR game, while learning about AI-native prevention for tomorrow's threats

SAN DIEGO and BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced its participation in the upcoming RSA Conference in San Francisco from May 6–9, 2024. At the event, which brings together IT experts from around the world, ESET Malware Researcher Martin Smolár will present on critical vulnerabilities and long-lasting problems in Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) security, which resulted into the discovery of the BlackLotus UEFI bootkit. Details about the session, which takes place on May 7 at 1:15pm PT in Moscone West, Room 3002, are available here.

"Although UEFI firmware is widely deployed, and the number of real UEFI threats is increasing every year, most organizations overlook the security risks in this critical computing layer. UEFI bootkits are very powerful threats, having full control over the OS boot process and thus capable of operating stealthily and disabling various security mechanisms. Martin's presentation discloses the latest tactics being used by adversaries and how organizations can ramp up their own security posture," said Michal Jankech, Vice President of SMB and MSP segments at ESET.

Visitors to ESET's Booth 1761 in the South Expo Hall will hear about AI-native prevention for tomorrow's threats while getting the chance to play ESET's immersive VR game "PREVENT," developed for RSA attendees. Demos at the booth include:

Next-Gen Endpoint and XDR – Learn about ESET's cloud-delivered XDR-enabling solution, ESET Inspect, and how it facilitates unparalleled threat and system visibility. Now integrated with the ESET AI Advisor, this solution leverages generative AI to enhance incident response and interactive risk analysis, thus answering the wish of many companies to be able to utilize the advantages of XDR solutions even with limited IT resources.

ESET Threat Intelligence – As organizations look to mitigate risk and extend their security intelligence, ESET Threat Intelligence feeds and premium APT reports leverage real-time, globally sourced curated data insights on cyber threats ranging from targeted attacks to zero-days and botnet activities. This global visibility enables businesses, governments, and channel companies to make critical decisions faster, giving them a strategic advantage and competitive edge in the fight against cybercrime.

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) – Attendees will learn how ESET MDR provides 24/7 threat monitoring, hunting, and remediation. ESET's blend of AI technologies and human expertise delivers rapid responses within a 20-minute window. This rapid action minimizes damage and ensures the safety of organizations. With ESET MDR, businesses can focus on core objectives, knowing that their defenses are actively safeguarded.

Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program – ESET's flexible and profitable model features tier-based volume pricing and real-time license usage tracking for efficiency in security management, optimizing resource allocation and elevating service quality. Whether MSPs serve a few clients or manage a large portfolio, ESET's pricing structure adapts to their growth.

ESET Integrations – ESET has kickstarted its API integration program by partnering with industry leading security providers. Discover how we are supercharging our partners' solutions with ESET telemetry thanks to globally sourced data from ESET Inspect and our collected research in the form of ESET Threat Intelligence feeds.

"This year's theme at RSA is 'The Art of Possible' – showcasing the importance of creativity and innovation to battle dynamic cyber threats. Following significant investments, we look forward to meeting with ESET partners, business customers, and prospective users from around the world at RSA who are looking to battle tomorrow's toughest adversaries with next-generation AI-native solutions," added Michal Jankech.

In addition to the live demos, ESET is hosting expert talks at its booth as well as specialized briefings at the Press Club SF, a few steps away from the Moscone Center. Register online to meet ESET technology and research experts at the show or attend private briefings, including sessions on Threat Intelligence and Corporate Solutions. Separately, visitors to the booth can hear a range of presentations, including Robert Lipovský highlighting how the ESET Threat Intelligence portal is enhanced with AI for quick responses, James Rodewald on the proactive capabilities of ESET's Managed Detection and Response service, and presentations from ESET partners.

For more information on ESET's presence at RSA and how to register for special events, visit RSCA2024 I ESET .

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X.

