ESET Updates its Vulnerability and Patch Management Module with New Functions

ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management (V&PM) receives new updates, expanding its coverage and functionalities for Linux (desktop and server) and macOS systems

The new V&PM dashboard inside ESET PROTECT grants security admins extensive visibility, transparency, and additional options for on-demand

Available as an add on feature, ESET V&PM has been expanded to ESET PROTECT Entry, ESET PROTECT Advanced and ESET PROTECT Enterprise subscriptions

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today released its updated ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management module. With the new update, ESET V&PM has expanded to support Linux1 (desktops and servers), as well as macOS2 devices, covering broader parts of a business' ecosystem. The V&PM module is also now presented in a new dashboard, improved for greater visibility and transparency, enhancing its ease of use while giving an instant overview of vulnerability and patching status across a network.

"We believe that top-level security shouldn't require needless complexity, as it makes security workflows time-consuming, which could be better spent on other important tasks," said Michal Jankech, Vice President, Enterprise & SMB/MSP at ESET. "With this new update to our ESET V&PM module, we take all of this into consideration, focusing on what matters – speed, ease of use, compliance, and proactive prevention. Threats don't sleep and with the always-on functionality, neither does our solution, keeping a constant eye on your business' security."

For organizations, it is crucial that they minimize their attack surface. With thousands of vulnerabilities being discovered every quarter, the threat landscape is in constant flux. A single vulnerability can bring a business or whole supply chain to a standstill. To prevent this, vulnerability and patch management provides great cyber hygiene while helping build a proactive security posture, preventing incidents from taking place.

ESET V&PM now supports on-demand vulnerability scanning, enabling instant insight into the status of specific machines. While as a default, vulnerability scanning is fully automated to save businesses time and close the attack gap against threat actors, for Windows and Linux servers, the product gives manual control to its administrators.

ESET's Vulnerability & Patch Management is available in the following solutions: ESET PROTECT Complete, ESET PROTECT Elite, ESET PROTECT MDR, and ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate. With the latest update, customers can order ESET V&PM as an add-on to ESET PROTECT Entry, ESET PROTECT Advanced and ESET PROTECT Enterprise subscriptions as well, upping business security from the smallest player to the largest.

For more information about ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management, please visit its product page here. To understand why patch management should be a necessary component of business security strategy, read our blog here.

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X.

SOURCE ESET