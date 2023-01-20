ESET Webinar Provides New Guidance to Protect Against Zero-Day Threats

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced its upcoming webinar "A False Sense of Security? Reevaluating Zero-Day Threats," taking place January 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT. Presented by ESET's Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe, the webinar will provide insights into zero-day vulnerabilities, including tactics used by bad actors, and a fresh look at best practices for businesses, cybersecurity defenders and IT administrators.

"An exploited zero-day vulnerability can exist in the wild for months before being detected, making it difficult to defend against," said Anscombe. "What's more, the current practices surrounding zero-day vulnerabilities and exploits might be handing criminals an advantage. This webinar will discuss risk management recommendations and provide insight on tactics for companies to improve their defense posture, including new rules and mitigation strategies."

A False Sense of Security? Reevaluating Zero-day Threats

What you will learn: Get the latest insights from ESET's global research teams into zero-day attacks, and rethink what you know about this persistent problem. Hear about:

The role of "zero-day brokers" in the black market for cyber exploits

How current zero-day defense practices could be modified for better effectiveness

Some alarming facts about identified vulnerabilities and exploits, and efforts to remediate them

Updated recommendations around risk management, rules, strategies and zero-day threat mitigation

Date and Time: Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT/ 1:00 PM EDT

About the Webinar Host: Tony Anscombe is the Global Security Evangelist for ESET. With over 20 years of security industry experience, Anscombe is an established author, blogger and speaker on the current threat landscape, security technologies and products, data protection, privacy and trust, and internet safety. His speaking portfolio includes industry conferences RSA, CTIA, MEF, Gartner Risk and Security, and the Child Internet Safety Summit (CIS). He is regularly quoted in security, technology and business media, including the BBC, the Guardian, the New York Times, and USA Today, with broadcast appearances on Bloomberg, the BBC, CTV, KRON and CBS.

Save your Seat! To register for this webinar, visit https://notify.eset.com/zero-day-threats.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE ESET