ESET's Brent McCarty Named Executive of the Year by San Diego Business Journal and Cyber Center of Excellence

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced that Brent McCarty, president of ESET North America, has been named Executive of the Year for the San Diego Business Journal and Cyber Center of Excellence's Cybersecurity Stewardship Awards. Now in its second year, the awards recognize a local leader, as well as public, private and nonprofit organizations, driving innovation, workforce development, and community resiliency in San Diego.

Since he joined four years ago, McCarty has grown the ESET's stewardship in the San Diego region and increased the company's focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. He has also led the transformation of ESET to enable an accelerated North American growth rate – significantly improving the company's North American presence. In the community, Brent and his team helped create and launch CCOE's Cybersecurity Awareness Program, donating employee cybersecurity awareness training free to local small businesses. He and ESET, a founding member of CCOE, also support the San Diego Police Foundation with SafetyNet, an innovative program that empowers students, educators, parents and other San Diegans to recognize cyber dangers that lurk in the online world.

"With local businesses concerned about increased cyber threats due to conflicts abroad, Brent and ESET have worked tirelessly to help educate consumers and businesses alike on potential vulnerabilities to cyber-attacks and how to prevent them," said Lisa Easterly, president and CEO, CCOE. "Since Brent came to ESET and San Diego a few short years ago, we have been impressed with his leadership and commitment not just to ESET's customers, but to the local community."

For 30 years, ESET has helped organizations and governments stay protected from the world's most advanced cybersecurity threats with security solutions that are underpinned and strengthened by real time cybersecurity intelligence that protects against previously unseen threats and sophisticated APT group activity. ESET's multilayered security and investment in research – bolstered by hundreds of researchers in 13 R&D centers around the world – is what sets it apart from other digital security companies.

"I am honored to be recognized by the San Diego Business Journal and CCOE with this prestigious and important award," said McCarty. "At ESET, we live and breathe cybersecurity, and we work constantly to identify never-before-seen threats and track sophisticated threat group activity. This has helped us produce superior products that are developed with our latest cyber intelligence in mind. But we are also driven by community service. The more we can make people aware of online threats, the safer we will all be."

ESET's continued investment in innovation and partnerships has fueled the company's growth in NORAM and garnered high rankings with industry analysts. Earlier this year, ESET announced that it partnered with Intel to bring superior ransomware protection to ESET's business products – enhancing the company's endpoint security with hardware-based ransomware detection. To better protect businesses on their digital journey, ESET also recently launched ESET Inspect Cloud, a sophisticated cloud-based tool that enables the ESET PROTECT platform to evolve into an Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution for enterprise-grade security and risk management capabilities.

