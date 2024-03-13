Company Extends Its Market-Leading Technology Platform to Help Energy Providers Gain Maximum Value from their Land Assets

MANCHESTER, England and BOSTON and DENVER, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG, a global leader in energy SaaS solutions, today announced the acquisition of Whitestar, the leading provider of infrastructure planning, data and software products for green energy, oil & gas, utility, telco, rail, mining, and forestry services. This eighth acquisition for ESG adds project evaluation capabilities to ESG's market-leading asset infrastructure data management product suite.

ESG Acquires Whitestar to Extend Land Offering with High-Fidelity GIS Data and Mapping Technology

ESG provides a complete software platform for energy providers, enabling critical solutions in market and asset management in North America and the United Kingdom. ESG combines a SaaS architecture, flexible integration and continuous innovation with sector expertise and decades of experience to provide the most adopted software platform in global energy markets, including Energy Retail and Renewables. The company serves over 800 blue chip energy players and over 40 million end users worldwide.

Matt Hirst, CEO of ESG, said, "ESG provides innovative software solutions across the energy ecosystem. Our market and technology expertise help energy retailers, traders, and asset infrastructure companies to thrive in an ever-changing environment. With the addition of Whitestar, we will help customers to simplify their biggest land mapping challenges and improve land-related business decisions based on data insights. This acquisition also enables customers to use the full ESG Pandell asset infrastructure data management product suite in order to optimize land operations. We are excited to welcome the talented Whitestar team to ESG to create innovative solutions that help organizations to more effectively manage the entire lifecycle of land assets."

Whitestar offers infrastructure planning data and software products that automate land mapping for the renewables, oil and gas, midstream, utilities, telco, railroad and forestry market segments. The company offers the highest quality land and most extensive survey data, surface ownership parcel information, and culture data (roads, rivers, boundaries, etc). The data is delivered by user-specified AOI, format, and coordinates. The data can be delivered as ArcGIS web streams and includes hundreds of attributes available nowhere else.

Dan O'Connor, Whitestar Director and Contour Ridge Managing Partner added, "Too often, the companies that produce and move energy, renewables, and natural resources lack critical insights about the land they own, operate, and use. As a result, they are unable to make effective decisions such as evaluating new projects. By combining forces with ESG, our products will provide those critical insights to more energy and renewable companies, so that organizations can use a single product suite to manage the entire land value chain including comprehensive project evaluation, acquisition, development, production, billing, financial reporting and more. I am excited about the new opportunities for ESG and Whitestar customers and employees."

Together, ESG and Whitestar serve companies throughout the energy and land value chain, driving operational efficiency and growth opportunities for their customers.

About ESG

Energy companies rely upon ESG solutions to grow revenue, increase efficiency, and facilitate business innovation. ESG provides the broadest energy sector market and meter data management to deliver an energy transition platform that optimizes the customer-to-cash process for utilities, pipeline and storage, and retail energy providers. The company provides a full suite of financial, land, and field solutions that enable oil and gas producers, pipelines, renewables, and utilities companies to efficiently track and manage their business operations with less staff. Across sectors, ESG automates complex, time-consuming processes with an integrated suite of tools to reduce the cost to serve and increase efficiency through data and insights to get results that matter. ESG is SOC 2 certified in North America and ISO9001/27001 in the United Kingdom. We put the power of data in your hands. ESG is backed by Accel-KKR, a global software-focused private equity firm with US$19 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Visit www.esgglobal.com to learn more.

About Whitestar

Whitestar Corporation is the preeminent provider of infrastructure planning data and software products. Over the past decade, the company has helped green energy, oil & gas, pipelines, utility, and forestry services companies to digitize and spatialize land data records. Whitestar's seamless, accurate, and current map data enables clients to create business opportunities and reduce risk. Whitestar is backed by Contour Ridge, a Texas based private equity firm that provides founder-led businesses the capital and support they need to take their businesses to the next level. For more information, visit www.whitestar.com.

