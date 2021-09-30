ESG and Corporate Governance Leader Rakhi Kumar Joins Climate Platform Persefoni's Sustainability Advisory Board

"Rakhi joins a burgeoning group of ESG and sustainability experts that comprise the SAB, and brings expansive cross-sector and international experience in sustainable investment and insurance which adds critical perspective to our business strategies," said Tim Mohin, Chief Sustainability Officer of Persefoni. "The SAB plays a crucial role guiding Persefoni to develop the cutting-edge carbon accounting and disclosure features needed by our clients to enable the transition to a low carbon economy. Rakhi's experience and perspective will greatly strengthen this effort."

"I am honored to join the Sustainable Advisory Board of Persefoni and be part of a company that is building much needed climate tools that leverage standardized measurement frameworks, such as the PCAF, to help their clients streamline carbon emissions data. The financial services sector needs these tools to develop and make informed decisions on their climate transition pathways. At Persefoni, I find myself alongside leading sustainability experts with a similar passion to combat climate change, which gives me hope during times when global warming reveals new and alarming threats everyday," said Kumar.

Kumar is the Senior Vice President of Sustainability Solutions at Liberty Mutual Insurance . In her prior role she was the Head of ESG Investing and Asset Stewardship at State Street Global Advisors. She currently serves as an Advisory board member of the Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership at the Columbia Business School , and has previously served on the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure 's North America Asset Managers Working Group and the Council of Institutional Investors' Corporate Governance Advisory Council . Additionally, Kumar is widely lauded across her industry, and has been recognized as a governance leader by the National Association of Corporate Directors , identified as a "Top 10 to Watch" Wealth Management Magazine in 2018, and was awarded the Abigail Adams Award in 2017 by the Massachusetts Women's Political Caucus , which recognizes women who have demonstrated a firm commitment to developing political, economic, and social rights for women.

Persefoni is the premier, intelligent climate platform built for enterprises and institutional investors to easily calculate, analyze, manage, and report on their real-time carbon footprint. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni SaaS platform provides users a single source of carbon truth for their organization and enables them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and transparency as their financial ones.

