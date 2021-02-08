ESG Closes 2020 with Record-Setting Performance

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG, the leader in Customer Success as a Service®, is proud to announce record-breaking 2020 year-end results. The company's unique approach combines consultation, process development, people, and automation to improve the Customer Success capabilities and maturity of technology companies.

2020's economic uncertainty has transformed the retention and growth of current clients from a "nice-to-have" into a "must-have" for businesses that operate in a subscription model. Many of these providers lack the knowledge, experience, or bandwidth to implement customer-centric strategies, so they turn to ESG.

ESG 2020 News:

Total revenue increased by 40% year-over-year

New sales were 261% to annual target

Added eight new clients, from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 Enterprises

Earned three expansions with existing Enterprise clients

Redesigned Customer Success as a Service® to exceed market expectations

Introduced Customer Success Maturity Model and Assessment

Increased employee count by 25%+ to add specialized skillsets

Partnered with Customer Success platform ChurnZero to offer Digital services

Awarded industry recognition from SuccessCoaching and Customer Contact Central

2020 new clients:

Fortune 500 global public IT Enterprise

Public data storage hardware and software company

Global public Robotic Process Automation provider

Driver safety and fleet management company

Global ethics and compliance software provider

Human Resources technology company

High-growth augmented analytics startup

Customer training technology vendor

"Coming off the best year in our nearly two-decade history, I've never been more certain of the need for our expertise," said ESG CEO Michael Harnum. "We've had the pleasure of building and operating Customer Success practices at some of the world's most progressive technology companies since before it was even called Customer Success, and 2020 was a year of reckoning for those who previously discounted this industry's value."

"I'd estimate that on average, technology companies' Customer Success budgets have increased by about 30% in 2021," Michael continued. "That, combined with our record-setting successes in a year of such uncertainty, makes me extremely proud of our team, and even more optimistic about the future."

About ESG

ESG delivers Customer Success as a Service® (CSaaS), enabling technology companies to build, operationalize, and transform their Customer Success organization. ESG's services enable clients to accomplish their ultimate goal of reduced churn and increased retention. ESG combines consultation, process development, people, and automation to increase clients' Customer Success capabilities. Learn more at esgsuccess.com.

Contact:

Marley Wagner

[email protected]

SOURCE ESG

Related Links

http://www.esgsuccess.com

