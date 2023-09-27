ESG Considerations Gain Importance in the Growing Global Abrasives Market: 2023 Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Abrasive Market: Materials, Products, and Applications" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global abrasives market is expected to reach $74 billion in 2028 from $57.8 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The report provides comprehensive information regarding the abrasive industry, including details about various types of abrasives, materials used as abrasives, abrasive manufacturers' most commonly used grains, manufacturers' production with values, manufacturers of products using abrasive materials primarily for machine tools, users of abrasive tools and other applications, and users of loose abrasives. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

Market Segmentation:

The abrasive market is segmented into the following categories:

Type:

  • Abrasive Grains
  • Abrasive Products

Application:

  • Buffing
  • Honing
  • Drilling
  • Grinding
  • Polishing
  • Cutting
  • Sharpening

End Use:

  • Metal Manufacturing
  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Medical
  • Energy
  • Building and Construction
  • Wood and Composites

Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)
  • Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the abrasives market include:

  • 3M Co.
  • Almatis GmbH
  • Arc Abrasives Inc.
  • Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Carborundum Universal Ltd.
  • Dupont De Nemours Inc.
  • Ehwa Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Fujimi Inc.
  • Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Sak Industries Pvt. Ltd.
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Tyrolit-Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski AG & Co. Kg

Market Trends:

  • The growth of the abrasive industry is closely tied to specific industries and overall economic climates in various countries. It can grow or contract drastically based on these factors, such as during the housing construction boom and subsequent collapse in the U.S. in the early 2000s.
  • The abrasive industry's growth is closely linked to global GDP growth, with higher GDP growth in developing countries contributing to higher growth in the industry. The industry plays a greater role in a country's total GDP during manufacturing-driven growth phases.
  • The revival of oil-based economies can also impact the abrasive industry positively, although the GDPs of these countries have only modest shares on a global basis.

ESG Considerations:

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors are increasingly important in the global abrasives market. This includes consumer attitudes, an assessment of risks and opportunities, and the ESG practices followed by manufacturers and suppliers of abrasives.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Increasing Demand for Abrasives from Automotive Industry
  • Growth in Demand for Abrasives from Construction Industry
  • Market Opportunities
  • Niche Applications of Abrasives in Dental, Medical, and Jewelry Manufacturing
  • Growing Demand for Super Abrasives
  • Market Challenges
  • Environmental Regulations
  • Rising Raw Material Costs

Chapter 5 Global Market for Abrasives by Type

Chapter 6 Global Market for Abrasives by Application

Chapter 7 Global Market for Abrasives by End-Use Industry

Chapter 8 Global Market for Abrasives by Region

Chapter 9 Sustainability in Abrasive Industry: An Esg Perspective

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Merger and Acquisition Outlook

Chapter 13 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms

