ESG Group, TrueGreen, commences pre-IPO raise of $100 million

The TrueGreen Impact Group (TGIG) is a privately owned positive impact investor. As an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Accelerator, the TGIG is seeking to fill a gap in the market of large investable companies who genuinely provide a positive impact. TGIG does this by being an active impact investor focused on projects and businesses that generate positive environmental and social benefit whilst generating above market economic returns.

The TrueGreen Impact Group is currently invested in net zero emissions transport, green building advanced manufacturing, and partners with Indigenous Enterprises to deliver sustainable impacts across Northern Australia's supply chain.

"Australia is lucky to have a lot of thought leadership in Impact Investing and the transition to a net zero and circular economy. Our strategy is to lead by example by leveraging our Impact Investment expertise and integrated business model, to accelerate ESG businesses and projects that deliver better social, environmental and economic outcomes" said Scott Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of TrueGreen Impact Group.

BYD is a strategic partnership that also allows the Mobility Division to deliver on the commitments to fulfill NSW Government bus orders as part of the recent EV panel.

Berkshire Hathaway first invested in battery and electric car company, BYD, in 2008. The Shenzhen-based company has become a major automaker in the world's largest car market and sold more than 130,000 pure-electric passenger cars last year.

Berkshire Hathaway holds an 8.2% stake in Hong-Kong listed BYD and is the company's eighth-largest holding by market value as of 31 December 2020, according to the recently released Warren Buffet 2021 annual letter. Shares of BYD are up more than 300% over the last 12 months.

The TrueGreen Mobility division consists of several businesses concentrating on Zero Emission Transport. It is the first such grouping in Australia and there is a lot of anticipation given the meteoric rise of EV company listings overseas, such as Arrival in the UK and Proterra in the USA.

TrueGreen Mobility has several key agreements across its divisions, including:

Nexport & Gemilang are on the NSW government panel for the supply of Electric Vehicle Buses to replace the NSW Transport 8000 diesel bus fleet.

Nexport also has the exclusive distribution and product development agreement for the right-hand EV markets for BYD vehicles.

Foton Mobility, another company in the TrueGreen Mobility division, is close to deploying the first hydrogen city bus in Australia .

. The TrueGreen Mobility group has interests in a number of companies which are geared towards a zero emissions future in Australian transport.

Scott Taylor said, "The listing will be the first one of our company's divisions. Our portfolio includes active investments in over twenty businesses including Zero Emissions Transport, Green Construction, Indigenous Enterprises, Plastic Free materials and other impact businesses. Now is definitely the time that global investors are looking for investments that not only make money, but provide real, positive environmental and social impacts."

About TrueGreen Mobility

TrueGreen Mobility is a division of TrueGreen Impact Group. It is comprised of the following zero emissions transport companies: Nexport Pty Ltd, Gemilang Australia Pty Ltd, EVDIRECT, Etaxico, Go-Zero, Foton Mobility.

About TrueGreen Impact Group

TrueGreen is an ESG Accelerator; an active impact investor focused on projects and businesses that generate positive environmental and social benefit whilst generating above market economic returns. It invests and operates in the following areas: Zero Emission Transport, Green Building Manufacturing, Indigenous industry and participation, renewables and remediation.

SOURCE TrueGreen Impact Group

Related Links

truegreengroup.com

