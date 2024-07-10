ESG Introduces Titanium Engage™ to Drive Retail Energy Customer Engagement and Operational Efficiency

New product suite delivers modern customer self-service portals and shopping experiences, product and offer automation, and event digitization to power the customer lifecycle

BOSTON , July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG, a leader in retail energy SaaS solutions, today announced Titanium Engage, a new product suite that reduces churn, boosts customer engagement, and enhances operational efficiency. Engage helps energy retailers deliver a modern digital experience that delights customers through personalized interactions, seamless self-service options, tailored offers, and more.

High customer expectations meet operational efficiency

Modern consumers seek self-service, easy shopping, and information they can use to improve their experience with products and services. Titanium Engage helps energy retailers to engage with their customers so they can reduce habitual switching and promote long-term relationships.

"Titanium Engage transforms how energy retailers interact with their customers and manage operations." George Behr, ESG Post this

At the same time, many energy retailers manage extensive and ever-changing product offers and generate thousands of offers monthly – often using manual spreadsheets. Titanium Engage distills massive product variations to relevant offers for segmented customers, streamlining labor-intensive and often manual work. Engage is built on the same scalable ESG technology that already processes over 30 million transactions per month.

What is Titanium Engage

A new addition to the ESG Titanium platform, Titanium Engage helps energy retailers win and retain customers with targeted shopping experiences and useful communications. It increases margins by enriching self-service options and streamlining complex processes. The Engage product suite includes:

Engage MyAccount

A customizable, customer-facing self-service portal, Engage MyAccount provides account information, transaction capabilities, and usage insights. The portal enables new account enrollments, renewals, transfers for address changes, and many other tasks that customers expect and want to handle online.





A customizable, customer-facing self-service portal, Engage MyAccount provides account information, transaction capabilities, and usage insights. The portal enables new account enrollments, renewals, transfers for address changes, and many other tasks that customers expect and want to handle online. Engage Products and Offers

Drawing from a vast catalog of offers, Engage Products and Offers presents the right offers to the right prospect or customer, in the right region, and at the right time. Products and Offers reduces the burden on operations teams by automating product offer selection, serving only relevant products to prospects and customers for a streamlined shopping experience.





Drawing from a vast catalog of offers, Engage Products and Offers presents the right offers to the right prospect or customer, in the right region, and at the right time. Products and Offers reduces the burden on operations teams by automating product offer selection, serving only relevant products to prospects and customers for a streamlined shopping experience. Engage Digital Signals

Engage Digital Signals drives the digitization of more than 70 distinct event types that define the customer experience. Digital Signals integrates with in-house systems and best-of-breed solutions to drive tasks and communications throughout the customer life cycle. From sending SMS messages that tell customers "Your meter is turned on" to emails that remind them "It's time to renew," as well as a multitude of operational tasks, Digital Signals drives customer fulfillment and organizational efficiency.

Supporting the entire customer lifecycle

From onboarding to billing, collections, renewals, and retention, Titanium Engage supports the full customer life cycle.

Transforming retail energy

"Titanium Engage transforms how energy retailers interact with their customers and manage operations," said George Behr, Global Product Director of Engagement and Analytics at ESG. "The new product suite leverages ESG's experience in handling digital signals and data to create seamless, personalized experiences that meet the high standards of today's consumers while driving efficiencies for energy retailers."

Availability

Titanium Engage is available immediately. Learn more about Titanium Engage.

About ESG Titanium

ESG Titanium is the modular retail energy platform that empowers energy suppliers to grow, optimize, and innovate across their portfolio. The API-first Titanium platform integrates with existing systems and includes best-in-class capabilities for billing, customer engagement, transaction management, and more.

About ESG

Energy companies rely upon ESG solutions to grow revenue, increase efficiency, and facilitate business innovation. ESG provides the broadest energy sector market and meter data management to deliver an energy transition platform that optimizes the customer-to-cash process for retail energy providers, utilities, and pipeline and storage companies. The company provides a full suite of financial, land, and field solutions that enable oil and gas producers, pipelines, renewables, and utilities companies to efficiently track and manage their business operations with less staff. Across sectors, ESG automates complex, time-consuming processes with an integrated suite of tools to reduce the cost to serve and increase efficiency through data and insights to get results that matter. ESG is SOC 2 certified in North America and ISO9001/27001 in the United Kingdom. We put the power of data in your hands. Visit www.esgglobal.com to learn more.

SOURCE ESG