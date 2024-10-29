ESG Launches Pandell Whitestar Integrated Solution to Streamline Land Asset Life Cycle Management for Energy Companies

Whitestar Data Now Available Within Pandell Platform

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG, a global leader in energy SaaS solutions, today announced the immediate availability of the Pandell Whitestar integrated solution to help energy companies identify and manage land assets using precise geospatial data. Part of the Pandell Platform, the integrated solution enhances land asset life cycle management by combining advanced land management software, GIS analysis, and location intelligence, from parcels to culture, to optimize every stage of the process. Additionally, this solution can be combined with land records digitization, data conversion, and GIS mapping services.

Whitestar data is now available in Pandell LandWorks and Projects - Laura Holt, VP of Pandell Products and Services

Since Whitestar, a leading provider of infrastructure planning, data, and software products for renewables, oil and gas, pipelines, and utilities, was acquired by ESG in March 2024, innovation has accelerated with expanded services including this new integration.

The Challenge in Land Management

Many energy companies need to manage complex payments and obligations but are often limited to incomplete or outdated geospatial data, leading to suboptimal land management decisions. The absence of comprehensive and up-to-date data can make it difficult to assess assets accurately, while paper-based land rights or manual digitization processes introduce potential errors and delays. Additionally, with different teams relying on siloed data, organizations often fail to maximize ROI from their land assets, putting them at risk of compliance violations, unexpected costs, lost revenue, and reputational damage.

The Solution: Pandell Platform with Integrated Whitestar Data

With the addition of integrated Whitestar data-as-a-service™, the Pandell Platform offers a unified solution to these challenges, providing energy companies with a seamless workflow from project evaluation and land acquisition to development and operations, including complex payment calculations. By incorporating Pandell and Whitestar advanced paper-to-polygon services, companies can automate data entry and speed the time to decisions that matter.

"This is an exciting time for our customers as Whitestar data is now available within Pandell LandWorks™ and Pandell Projects™," said Laura Holt, VP of Pandell Products and Services at ESG. "Whitestar precise geospatial data helps energy companies to optimize land acquisition and management and enhance operational efficiency."

Key Features and Benefits:

The Pandell Whitestar integrated solution offers a unique combination of land management software, locational data, digitization, and GIS mapping services to digitize the land management lifecycle.

Pandell Land and GIS Suite™

The integrated software suite includes Pandell Projects and Pandell LandWorks, enabling energy companies to centralize land acquisition projects, manage land assets, and generate reports. The suite is fully integrated with Esri's ArcGIS technology.

Whitestar Data-as-a-Service

TrueGRID ™ geodatabase – The robust, high-fidelity basemap, developed using authoritative survey plats from all land survey types and layers in the U.S., provides companies with critical information to support informed decisions.

™ – The robust, high-fidelity basemap, developed using authoritative survey plats from all land survey types and layers in the U.S., provides companies with critical information to support informed decisions. Unified data experience – All datasets from Whitestar are accessible in one place, ensuring consistency and avoiding conversion errors.

– All datasets from Whitestar are accessible in one place, ensuring consistency and avoiding conversion errors. Site selection and land acquisition tools – With Whitestar Energy Layer™, an extensive GIS database of spatial and attribute data for powerlines, pipelines, and facilities across all North American commodities, and Whitestar ParcelsHD+™, a national repository of normalized parcel data with up to 340 attributes for 3,143 counties, companies can make data-driven decisions on site selection and land acquisition, optimizing their investment strategies.

– With Whitestar Energy Layer™, an extensive GIS database of spatial and attribute data for powerlines, pipelines, and facilities across all North American commodities, and Whitestar ParcelsHD+™, a national repository of normalized parcel data with up to 340 attributes for 3,143 counties, companies can make data-driven decisions on site selection and land acquisition, optimizing their investment strategies. Automatic mapping – The solution leverages Whitestar detailed and continuously updated land grid data for accurate and efficient mapping of land assets against the most reliable land grid in the industry. This reduces dependency on third-party corrections, and ties updates directly to the data source, ensuring faster adjustments and timely changes in land ownership, boundary adjustments, and legal descriptions.

– The solution leverages Whitestar detailed and continuously updated land grid data for accurate and efficient mapping of land assets against the most reliable land grid in the industry. This reduces dependency on third-party corrections, and ties updates directly to the data source, ensuring faster adjustments and timely changes in land ownership, boundary adjustments, and legal descriptions. Vertical capabilities for renewables-focused tools – Integration of the Whitestar CultureHD™ layer with the Pandell Land and GIS Suite offers hyper-contextualization and key insights for site selection and development, especially for renewable energy projects.

Paper-to-Polygon Services

AI-assisted land records – Digitize paper or PDF agreements into a land management system that provides a clear and accurate understanding of land holdings. This system enables quick searching, categorizing, and reporting on agreements. The Land Records team ensures data reliability across regions and land assets.

– Digitize paper or PDF agreements into a land management system that provides a clear and accurate understanding of land holdings. This system enables quick searching, categorizing, and reporting on agreements. The Land Records team ensures data reliability across regions and land assets. GIS and mapping – When in-house GIS expertise is lacking, other priorities need attention, or automated mapping fails, our team meticulously analyzes land data and legal descriptions to create polygons that represent the boundaries of agreements on a map.

Availability

While each product, dataset, and service remains available individually, Whitestar land data is now available within Pandell LandWorks and Pandell Projects in North America.

About ESG

More than 800 energy companies rely on ESG solutions to grow revenue, increase efficiency, and facilitate business innovation across the energy value chain. ESG provides a full suite of financial, land, and field solutions that enable renewables, oil and gas producers, pipelines, and utility companies to more efficiently track and manage their business operations. The company provides the broadest energy sector market and meter data management to deliver an energy transition platform that optimizes the customer-to-cash process for retail energy providers, utilities, and pipeline and storage companies. Across sectors, ESG automates complex, time-consuming processes with an integrated suite of tools to reduce the cost to serve, increase efficiency, and enable better decisions through data and insights to get results that matter. ESG is SOC 2 certified in North America and ISO 9001/27001 certified in the United Kingdom. We put the power of data in your hands.

To learn more and request a demo, please visit Pandell Whitestar integrated solution.

