ESG Leaders Recognized At 2026 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

2026 SEAL Sustainability Award honorees ranged from global infrastructure and industrial leaders (such as DP World, Hitachi Energy, Saudi Aramco, and Lenovo) to fast-growing climate and sustainability innovators including Jupiter Intelligence, 4AIR, Hilti, and EPAM Systems.

"As we mark the tenth year of the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, this year's honorees show that sustainability is no longer a parallel initiative, it is becoming the operating system of modern business," commented Matt Harney, Chairperson and Founder of SEAL Awards. "Across industries and continents, these leaders are proving that measurable environmental progress happens when innovation, operations, and leadership align around impact. We commend each winner not only for what they have achieved, but for the example they set and the momentum they create for even greater action in the years ahead."

The event featured four distinct sustainability award categories:

SEAL ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVE AWARD

This award honors specific environmental and sustainability initiatives.

The Environmental Initiative Award winners were:

Aviva plc Aviva - Supply Chain Decarbonisation Programme

British Airways Embedding Circular Economy Principles within Crew Uniforms

CEMEX Cemex Coastal Resilience Project in Alabama

CH4 Global CH4 Global Inc

Chef Works Chef Works - Repurposed Over 2.5 Million Plastic Bottles Into Sustainable Apparel

CyrusOne CyrusOne Sustains Climate Neutral Commitment Amid Rapid Data Center Growth

Delta Electronics (Americas) Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd. – Powering Net Zero with Innovative Clean Energy Solutions

DP World Living Seawalls

Elkem Silicones MIRASIL™ N-DML 15 - is an eco-designed ingredient for improved performance, lower carbon footprint and safe cosmetic solution.

Emerge (a Masdar–EDF Joint Venture) in partnership with ADNOC Distribution Decarbonizing UAE's Energy Landscape through Rooftop Solar PV at ADNOC Service Stations

General Motors GM STC Landfill Gas Cogeneration

Geotab Geotab - Sustainable Transportation Program for Carbon Reduction

Hilti Group Closed Loop Recycling of the Iconic Hilti Tool Case

Johnson Outdoors The Clean Earth Challenge: Turning Small Acts into Big Impact

Lenovo Lenovo - AI and advanced technology powers supply chain sustainability

Meijer Meijer – Ambitious 50% Carbon Reduction Target Exceeded

Msheireb Properties Msheireb Downtown Doha: A Holistic, Data-Driven Blueprint for Urban Regeneration and Net-Zero Carbon Living in a Challenging Climate

New York State Office of Cannabis Management New York State Office of Cannabis Management PowerScore Initiative: Year One Cannabis Resource Benchmark

PT Pertamina (Persero) Renewable Energy–Driven Economic Resilience for Climate Adaptation in Rural Communities through Pertamina's Desa Energi Berdikari Program

Salik Company PJSC Transforming Tolling Infrastructure Through Renewable Power

Saudi Aramco Circular Economy Program Initiatives & Digitalization

SLB SLB - Sustainability Impact Awards (SIAs) Program

Solera Holdings LLC Transforming Auto Repair Into a Climate-Positive Ecosystem

WNC Corporation WNC – Partnering with Our Supply Chain to Help Save the Earth



SEAL SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION AWARD

This award recognizes innovations that represent game-changing ideas that bring us to a more sustainable future.

The Sustainable Innovation Award winners were:

ClimeCo ClimeCo Digital Carbon Solutions

CMI Orchards, LLC Planet Positive™ Food

Dragonfly Energy Battle Born DualFlow Power Pack - A Leap Forward in Sustainable Transportation

Infinitum Electric Motors Built for a New Era of Energy

Lenovo Lenovo TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS) for Sustainability

Reactive Technologies Reactive Technologies GridMetrix®: Accelerating Energy Security with Real-Time Grid Visibility

Sesame Solar Inc Sesame Solar Mobile Nanogrids

Sidel Group EvoBLOW Laser

Silicon Ranch Corporation CattleTracker by Silicon Ranch Corporation

SLB Innovative methodology to generate supplier footprint insights in a cost-effective manner

Solera Holdings LLC Real-Time Carbon Intelligence for Auto Repair

The Washing Machine Project Supported By Whirlpool Foundation The Divya Manual Washing Machine

Twinery - Innovations by MAS PERCVD by Twinery

Waste2Wear Waste2Wear closing the loop for recycled shopping bags

Waters Corporation Waters Corporation - Xevo™ TQ Absolute XR Mass Spectrometer



SEAL SUSTAINABLE PRODUCT AWARD

The SEAL Sustainable Product Award honors innovative and impactful products that are literally "purpose-built" for a sustainable future

The Sustainable Product Award winners were:

Aiper Intelligent, LLC Aiper IrriSense 2

Ansell Global Trading Center (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Ansell - TouchNTuff 93-800 biobased certified disposable glove

Asensus Surgical Asensus Surgical's Reusable Surgical Instruments

BLUETTI BLUETTI Apex 300 Versatile Power Station

CH4 Global Methane Tamer

CMI Orchards, LLC Carbon Negative Apples, Pears, and Cherries

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd DIRTT Construction Systems

Dragonfly Energy Battle Born DualFlow Power Pack as a Solution to Idling

Gates Corporation Gates Data Master™ Eco

Hilti Group Hilti DSH 600-22 ATC Battery-Powered Cut-Off Saw

Hitachi Energy HyFlex®: Zero-emission, scalable plug-and-play hydrogen-powered generator

Hyster Hyster XTLG forklift

LesPol LesPol's Classic Coffee Cup

Mammotion Technology Co., Limited LUBA 3 AWD

PATH PATH - Sustainable hydration in the first 100% refillable aluminum bottle

Pillumina Pillumina's Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Pill Bottle

Sidel Group Swing Evo Pasteuriser

SML Group Embedded RFID tag

Solera Holdings LLC Sustainable Estimatics: Real-Time CO₂ Intelligence

Sonoco Products Sonoco Paper Can Sonoco GreenCan

SPXFLOW Technology Danmark A/s SteamRecycle – Sustainable ultra high thermal treatment with 100% recycled culinary steam

The Washing Machine Project Supported By Whirlpool Foundation The Divya Manual Washing Machine



SEAL SUSTAINABLE SERVICE AWARD

The SEAL Sustainable Service Award recognizes innovative services that set a new standard for sustainability.

The Sustainable Service Award winners were:

4AIR 4AIR: Scalable Aviation Sustainability Services

DP World Modal Shift Programme

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower)

FIVE Holdings FIVE Holdings: Experiential Hospitality as a Sustainable Service Model

Hilti Group Hilti Product Impact Analyzer: CO₂ Transparency for Construction

Hitachi Energy Applied Sustainability in Power Transformers

Jupiter Intelligence Jupiter Adaptation Hub

Lenovo Lenovo Asset Recovery Services

Salik Company PJSC Smart Mobility Built for a Low-Carbon Future

Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik ESG & Sustainability for Planning & Analytics



The 2026 award entry fees were contributed to SEAL's Environmental Journalism Award and Environmental Research Grant programs.

Selected Sustainability Award Winner Perspectives:

"Being recognized with the 2026 SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award in the Business Sustainability category underscores Chef Works' dedication to responsible and sustainable business practices," said Ryan Takashima, Special Projects Manager at Chef Works , who leads the company's sustainability efforts. "From advancing circular solutions and reducing waste to collaborating with partners on innovative environmental initiatives, our teams remain focused on reducing environmental impact across the global supply chain. This award is a testament to the shared commitment of our employees and partners as we continue working toward measurable, lasting change."

"Dragonfly Energy is honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award for the Battle Born DualFlow Power Pack. This recognition reinforces our belief that sustainability and performance are not mutually exclusive. By reducing engine idling and enabling cleaner, more efficient power for commercial transportation, the DualFlow delivers real-world emissions reductions while improving reliability and operating efficiency for fleets. It is rewarding to see practical, deployable innovation recognized alongside broader sustainability leadership." — Wade Seaburg, Chief Commercial Officer, Dragonfly Energy

"We are incredibly proud to receive another SEAL Award. Transparency is foundational to everything we do, and it sits alongside our commitment to delivering high quality, truly sustainable bags, and garments. This recognition is a powerful validation of the impact our traceability technology is making, and it reinforces our mission to drive meaningful change across the industry." — George Tsogas, CEO, Waste2Wear

"The Sustainability Impact Awards program is a grassroots initiative that provides funding for SLB employees across the globe to facilitate projects that positively impact people's lives, climate, and nature," said Gwen Boyault, vice president of sustainability, SLB . "We are thrilled SEAL has recognized the impact our employees are making through this program — supporting their communities, reducing emissions, and conserving vital natural resources to drive progress toward a more balanced planet."

"Being recognized two 2026 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards – both for our company Environmental mission and for our product Methane Tamer is an honor and a wonderful reflection of our dedication to creating sustainable solutions for the future," said Steve Meller CEO of CH4 Global Inc . "CH4 Global is committed to reducing enteric methane emissions in cattle by up to 90% with the goal of megaton impact in the next decade."

"We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award, a recognition that underscores Asensus Surgical's commitment to advancing resource-efficient surgery. This award affirms the impact of our efforts to help hospitals operate more sustainably without compromising precision or performance. We are proud to contribute to a future where innovation in surgery and stewardship of our planet go hand in hand." — Ed Chekan, MD, FACS, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Professional Education, Asensus Surgical

"We are deeply honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Service Award - a significant recognition of the ambition and impact behind our 'Global Sustainable Entertainment Ecosystem.' What truly sets FIVE apart is not only what we achieve, but how we achieve it. Sustainability is not an add-on or afterthought - it is engineered into the DNA of our business. From visionary design and conscious procurement to intelligent operations and exceptional guest experiences, our model demonstrates that luxury and responsibility don't simply coexist - they elevate one another." — Kabir Mulchandani, Chairman and Chief Executive, FIVE Holdings

"We are honored to receive the Sustainable Product Award from the SEAL Awards. Since our founding in 2009, BLUETTI has grown alongside the clean energy industry, steadily evolving into a technology pioneer dedicated to making reliable and independent energy more accessible. Apex 300 represents our latest step toward enabling more resilient and sustainable energy use. Designed to grow with users' needs, it starts from essential emergency home backup and expands to support RV travel and off-grid living. This scalable approach lowers the barriers to clean energy adoption and allows energy systems to adapt to increasingly dynamic real-world scenarios. This recognition encourages us to continue strengthening our technological capabilities, advancing clean energy innovation, and enabling broader participation in a more sustainable energy future." — BLUETTI

WNC 's Chief Sustainability Officer, Molly Lin, said, "We are deeply honored to receive the SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award for the second consecutive year. This award not only highlights WNC Corporation's capabilities in addressing climate risk, but also reaffirms our long-term commitment to sustainable development. We are dedicated to driving progress across the value chain and will continue to work closely with our suppliers to implement carbon reduction initiatives, align with international sustainability standards, and build a more resilient and sustainably competitive industry ecosystem."

"GM Canada's cogeneration project is prime example of how we are advancing our sustainability strategy by reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and integrating innovative renewable energy solutions across our manufacturing operations. Receiving the SEAL Business Sustainability Environmental Initiatives Award is recognition of our efforts, as we continue to drive progress to a cleaner, more resilient energy future. The St. Catharines Propulsion Plant project, Ontario's first complete renewable landfill gas industrial cogeneration system, uses captured landfill gas to generate electricity and thermal energy to power and heat the facility, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 70 percent." – Doug Yates, Environment and Energy Director, GM Canada

"We're honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Service Award. The CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability for Planning & Analytics solution from Wolters Kluwer helps organizations bring rigor, transparency, and actionability to their sustainability strategies. This recognition reflects our commitment to empowering customers with data‑driven insights that turn ambition into measurable progress." – Maria Montenegro, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG.

"Being recognised with the SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award is a tremendous honour for Aviva . Our Supply Chain Decarbonisation Programme shows what's possible when collaboration sits at the heart of sustainability. This achievement reflects the close partnership between our Sustainability, Operations and Procurement teams, and the shared commitment of our suppliers who are working alongside us to deliver meaningful climate action. By joining forces with like‑minded organisations across our industry, we are proving that collective ambition can accelerate progress far beyond what any of us could achieve alone. This award is a testament to what true collaboration can unlock, and it inspires us to keep raising the bar together." – Stuart Wright, Ops Net Zero Delivery Director

"Aiper was founded on the belief that practical technology can make a meaningful difference in how households manage their time and environmental impact. IrriSense 2 brings that vision to life by rethinking smart yard care, reducing unnecessary water usage, eliminating complex installations, and applying real-time environmental insights to deliver precise, efficient irrigation," said Richard Wang, CEO & Founder of Aiper . "Being recognized by SEAL with a Sustainable Product Awards underscores the importance of measurable environmental impact and reinforces our commitment to developing solutions that support drive progress across the pool and yard care industries."

"We are deeply honored to receive the 2026 SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award for Sesame Solar's Mobile Nanogrids, highlighting our steadfast dedication to a more sustainable and energy resilient future," said Lauran Flanagan, CEO and Co-founder of Sesame Solar . "Sesame Solar's Mobile Nanogrids represent a transformative leap in clean, resilient energy generation—bringing to life an off-grid, rapidly deployable, and truly sustainable solution for communities and operations where reliable power is most critical. By combining solar power, battery storage, hydrogen generation and safe, solid-state storage in a modular, mobile platform, Sesame Solar has created a game-changing alternative to fossil-fuel generators and fragile grid infrastructure. We're proud to be recognized for a solution that is already proving, in the field, that sustainable energy resilience is not a future goal—it's an operational reality today."

"On behalf of The Washing Machine Project and Whirlpool Foundation, we are deeply honored to win the SEAL Awards Sustainable Innovation Award and the Sustainable Product Award. Globally, nearly half the population still washes clothes by hand mostly due to a lack of reliable access to electricity and running water. This challenge is most concentrated in low-income households, where 98% of people rely on handwashing. The Divya manual washing machine was designed to help close this gap we call the Global Laundry Divide by offering a sustainable solution. It reduces time spent by up to 75% and water usage by up to 50% compared to traditional handwashing, helping users reclaim their time and improve their lives. This recognition reflects what's possible when engineering is rooted in empathy and sustainability." — Dr. Navjot Sawhney, Founder of The Washing Machine Project and Pam Klyn, President of Whirlpool Foundation .

"This award recognizes the real-world impact of turning clean-energy ambition into operational reality. At Emerge, our focus is on designing and delivering integrated solar solutions that decarbonize our clients' operations while optimizing electricity consumption. In partnership with ADNOC Distribution, we have successfully deployed solar PV across 28 service stations in Dubai and are now scaling this approach to more than 100 sites in Abu Dhabi, demonstrating how distributed solar can deliver measurable emissions reductions across everyday infrastructure in the UAE." — Michel Abi Saab, General Manager at Emerge

"By recovering and reusing 100% of infusion steam after start-up, SteamRecycle helps producers significantly cut emissions, water use and operating costs, without compromising the product quality infusion UHT is known for," said Pranav Shah, Global Product Manager for UHT Systems at SPX FLOW . "We are proud to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for SteamRecycle, because this innovation directly addresses one of the most energy-intensive challenges in UHT processing. It's a meaningful step forward for dairy, plant-based and beverage producers focused on long-term sustainability."

"It's an honor to see ClimeCo's Digital Carbon Solutions recognized for its innovative approach to sustainability and value creation. By integrating climate action into everyday business operations, we help organizations scale meaningful environmental impact while driving revenue and engaging customers in purposeful, sustainable choices." – Michael Malambri, Vice President of Digital Carbon Solutions & IT at ClimeCo.

Austin Tseng, the president of Delta Electronics (Americas) said: " We are honored to receive our first Environmental Initiatives Award at the SEAL 2026 Business Sustainability Awards. Sustainability is central to Delta Electronics' mission to deliver innovative, clean, and energy efficient solutions for a better tomorrow. Delta has embedded climate responsibility into how we operate and grow—from our global commitments, including We Mean Business and our SBTi net zero target by 2050, to the way we govern the organization and design our products sustainably. This recognition affirms that our innovative approach on clean energy solutions — combining technology innovation, policy implementation such as internal carbon pricing, operational discipline in adopting renewable energy, and public engagement — are delivering meaningful progress in reducing emissions and environmental impact. We remain committed to advancing sustainable business practices and helping shape a more resilient, low carbon future through the solutions we provide."

"We're honored to be recognized by the SEAL Awards alongside organizations advancing sustainability across so many sectors," said Kennedy Ricci, President, 4AIR . "At 4AIR, our work is centered on building credible, accessible services that help aviation stakeholders understand, manage, and lead on decarbonization efforts more broadly. This recognition underscores the importance of practical, data-driven frameworks that move sustainability beyond ambition and into action."

"We are deeply honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award in recognition of our Planet Positive™ program, an initiative rooted in the simple belief that farming should give back more to the land than it takes. The core values of our Planet Positive™ philosophy, which include cultivating carbon negative orchards, producing nutrient rich foods, upcycling waste, regenerating the soil, and operating with transparency and trust, guide us forward. This award reinforces our commitment to regenerating the land, advancing sustainability in the fresh produce industry, and helping consumers understand the positive impact our fruit has on both the planet and their families." — Bob Mast, President of CMI Orchards

"CMI is honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Produce Award for our carbon‑negative apples, pears, and cherries. This recognition highlights a major step forward in regenerative agriculture, offering consumers fruit that fully offsets its growing emissions. Supported by The Soil Center's closed‑loop system, our produce is grown using practices that transform agricultural waste and actively sequester carbon. Over the past three years, The Soil Center has generated more than 700,000 carbon credits, storing carbon in the soil where it delivers lasting environmental benefits. We remain committed to improving our practices, increasing carbon sequestration, and strengthening the sustainability of our supply chain." — Rose Vejvoda, Sustainability Manager at CMI Orchards

"With the power to detect PFAS at the lowest levels and a design verified for its sustainable impact, the Xevo TQ Absolute XR reflects our commitment to protecting both people and the planet." — James Hallam, VP & GM LC-MS, Waters Corporation

"At Meijer, we are deeply committed to advancing sustainability in every aspect of our business. Receiving the SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award recognizes our ongoing efforts to deliver innovative solutions that not only benefit our customers but also protect our planet for future generations. This acknowledgment inspires us to continue investing in environmentally responsible practices and to collaborate with partners who share our dedication to creating a low-carbon, sustainable future," said Erik Petrovskis, Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability at Meijer .

"Geotab's Sustainable Transportation Program is a direct demonstration of how we empower our people to be part of the solution. By removing financial and other barriers to clean mobility, we enable employees to align their personal choices with the company's net-zero mission," said Klaus Boeckers, Chief People Officer, Geotab

"The construction industry has a responsibility to rethink how interiors are designed, built, and renewed. DIRTT's construction system is designed to meet that challenge by reducing waste and enabling spaces to evolve as needs change. This recognition affirms our belief that adaptable, reusable interiors are essential to extending the life and value of the built environment, and we're proud to see this approach acknowledged as a meaningful path forward for the industry." — Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT

"We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for Hitachi Energy's HyFlex®, a recognition that underscores the remarkable progress this technology has achieved. HyFlex has consistently proven, through real‑world deployments, that hydrogen‑powered generation can reliably provide zero‑emission power in situations where diesel generators were once the only viable option. Its performance in challenging environments shows that hydrogen is a ready‑to‑deploy solution, transforming industries' access to clean, fossil‑free energy and accelerating the shift toward more sustainable operations." — Marco Berardi, Head of Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service at Hitachi Energy

"We are truly honored see three of our initiatives recognized with the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards. From circular design in our iconic tool cases, to electrifying heavy-duty equipment, to giving customers full CO₂ transparency through digital services, these solutions show how we turn sustainability into practical, scalable impact. This recognition motivates us to keep pushing forward with many more innovations that help make sustainability a true business imperative in the construction industry." — Peter Rupp, Head of Corporate Sustainability, Hilti Group

"We are deeply honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award. Pillumina was founded to transform one of pharma's most overlooked waste streams by replacing single-use plastic prescription bottles with a durable, infinitely recyclable aluminum solution that fits seamlessly into existing workflows. Our products help pharmacies accelerate sustainability and plastic waste reduction goals without compromising performance or safety. This recognition from SEAL reinforces that real environmental progress requires innovative thinking, responsible leadership, and a commitment to building solutions that will endure for generations." — Peter Daheb Co-founder and CEO, Pillumina

"Winning the 2026 SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiatives category serves as a prestigious validation of Saudi Aramco's industry-leading commitment to embedding Circular Economy (CE) principles across our entire organizational fabric. Through comprehensive CE Program Initiatives & Digitalization, we have successfully institutionalized circularity at an enterprise-wide level, fundamentally transforming how our departments operate, collaborate, and innovate to deliver a high-value, closed-loop ecosystem. This achievement is underpinned by two robust strategic pillars: a foundational framework that seamlessly integrates circular governance and policy into our core standard operations and services, and a sophisticated digitalization enabler that leverages cutting-edge advanced analytics and KPIs to monitor circular performance. By prioritizing this program, we are driving a profound and measurable environmental impact and achieving operational excellence, while reinforcing our unwavering strategic alignment with ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals." — as stated by Abdullah Al-Humaid, Vice President of Environmental Protection at Saudi Aramco

"We are deeply honored to receive the 2026 SEAL Sustainable Product Award for our Classic Coffee Cup, crafted from up cycled spent coffee grounds. As pioneers in eco-material innovation at LesPol, this recognition underscores our commitment to creating accessible sustainability solutions that empower both consumers and businesses to embrace circucar practices. We are grateful to SEAL Awards and inspired to continue pushing boundaries for a greener future." — Jinhee Oh, CEO of LesPol

"We are proud to receive the Sustainable Innovation award for EvoBLOW Laser. It's a testament to the groundbreaking effect of this innovation and aligns with Sidel's continued role in bringing sustainable packaging solutions to food, beverage and personal care markets. The EvoBLOW Laser sets new standards in lightweighting for packaging in PET and recycled PET with an average 10% material reduction, without compromising quality. It minimises waste, reduces maintenance, increases operational ease, and improves production line efficiency, benefitting the environment and the industry. Meeting the needs of people, the planet and our customers motivates us and it is rewarding when we can do all three and take a step forward, together." — Alexandre Huet, Product Manager Blowing in Sidel

"These awards reflect Solera's long-term commitment to making sustainability practical, transparent, and scalable across the mobility ecosystem. By embedding real-time carbon intelligence directly into core claims and repair workflows—and aligning it with globally recognized standards—we help customers reduce emissions at the source while improving operational efficiency, decision quality, and trust. This is sustainability that works in the real world: measurable, actionable, and aligned with day-to-day performance and progress toward net-zero goals." — Marco Iriarte. Sales Senior Director at Solera

"We're honored to be recognized by the SEAL Awards alongside organizations raising the bar for environmental leadership," said Shadi Bakour, CEO of PATH. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to ending the single-use plastic bottle crisis and continuing to drive meaningful, industry-wide change." — Shadi Bakour, Co-Founder and CEO at PATH

"As Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Service partner supporting the world's largest installed base, being recognized for the SEAL Sustainable Service Award for Applied Sustainability in Power Transformers, strengthens our dedication to delivering innovative technologies and high‑added value solutions for our customers to enhance performance, improve reliability and reduce environmental impact throughout the entire transformer lifecycle." — Jonas Wernli, Global Product Group Transformers Service Manager and Europe Manager, Service Business, Hitachi Energy

"Sustainable Estimatics was built to move sustainability from reporting to execution. By embedding verifiable CO₂ intelligence directly into the repair estimating process, we are enabling better decisions at the exact moment they matter. This recognition from SEAL validates the role of data, AI, and engineering in turning environmental ambition into measurable, operational impact at global scale." — Ana Izquierdo, VP of Data at Solera

"The SEAL Sustainable Product Award for Data Master™ Eco recognizes Gates' commitment to designing products that support the rapidly growing data center industry with more sustainable, high‑performance solutions," said Mike Haen, vice president, global product line management and marketing at Gates . "Engineered for mission‑critical environments, Data Master Eco helps data centers improve operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact, demonstrating that innovation can drive both business and environmental value."

