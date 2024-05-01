ESG Provides Kindness eWalls for All Indiana K12 Schools

NEWBURGH, Ind., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The messaging and display company YouUplift is introducing its "School Kindness eWall" to Indiana schools free of charge for 2024, thanks to the sponsorship of Energy Systems Group (ESG) . To foster a new kind of social media that is always positive, the YouUplift eWall allows anyone involved with any K-12 school - public, private, or other - to submit positive messages about their school community.

With the eWall, students post positive messages, quotes, photos, memes, and gifs through a central link that creates a rotating display of the messages, so that schools can add them to their facility monitors, share them on social media, or embed them on their websites. A faculty member uses the built-in Approval Button to approve every message before it's posted, ensuring the eWall stays kind and that students are playing to their core values.

"We take tremendous pride in partnering with K12 schools to improve learning environments with brighter, more energy efficient lighting, better indoor environment quality, and other solutions that have a positive influence on students, staff, and the surrounding community," said Steven Craig, president of ESG. "Our collaboration with YouUplift is a natural extension of our values and commitment to improve engagement and well-being through the built environment."

Students, parents, and educators are using the platform to spread joy and share strong connections within their communities. Whether it's sharing a silly gif expressing school spirit, a favorite memory with a friend, or a message of appreciation for a faculty member, students across the country are highlighting and strengthening bonds with their schools with the Kindness eWall.

The public's yearning for a social media platform that is completely positive, collects no data, uses no algorithms, and highlights praising others over self-promotion has resulted in the birth and sudden rise of YouUplift, as the upstart social media platform is already housing over 27,000 monthly users who are producing nearly 1 million positive monthly pageviews.

Alongside Indiana, schools in Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Tennessee, and West Virginia can also use the platform free of charge during 2024 due to ESG's sponsorship. To access their customized Kindness eWall, schools can simply fill out the Free onboarding form located on the company's website at YouUplift.com

