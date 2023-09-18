ESG Reporting Software Market to grow by USD 765.45 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Steady growth in corporate data volumes- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ESG reporting software market by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the ESG reporting software market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 765.45 million, according to Technavio. The steady growth in corporate data volumes is a key factor driving the market growth. Digitization brings many benefits to businesses, such as efficient resource planning, data-driven decision-making, product and service innovation, and cost reduction. Furthermore, there is an increase of data in various sectors due to the increasing use of other online, social, and mobile communication methods, which increases data about customers, operations, suppliers, and other stakeholders. In addition, this increase in data requires low-cost storage, which often leads to the adoption of a cost-effective, cloud-based information management infrastructure. Minimal IT infrastructure support, rapid and predictable deployment, automatic and seamless upgrades, and ease of working with cloud-based data are some of the reasons why this solution is preferred. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ESG Reporting Software Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

High initial capital investments are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

The ESG reporting software market has been segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premises ESG reporting software is preferred because it reduces energy costs by 80-85% while providing high system security and data and system control. With software in place, organizations have full control over maintenance and updates. In addition, it is usually offered as a standard and enterprise plan, where only one user can access the plan. Increasingly stringent government regulations and initiatives to improve ESG are responsible for driving the market. The European Union has required fund managers to market ESG reporting software to demonstrate how they meet specific standards. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the ESG reporting software market:

Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Brightest Inc., Diginex Solutions HK Ltd., Diligent Corp., DNV Group AS, ESG Enterprise, Global Software LLC, Intelex Technologies ULC, International Business Machines Corp., Metrix Software Solutions Pty Ltd., Morningstar Inc., Nasdaq Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Salesforce Inc., Sustain. Life Inc., UL Solutions Inc., Updapt CSR Private Ltd., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workiva Inc.

SOURCE Technavio