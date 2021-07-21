ESG Sees Exponential Growth in Customer Success as a Service®

DENVER, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG, the leader in Customer Success as a Service®, is proud to announce outstanding Q2 2021 results. The company's unique approach combines consultation, process development, people, and automation to improve the Customer Success capabilities and maturity of technology companies.

ESG experienced exponential growth in the second quarter, both in new logo acquisition and expansion with existing customers, demonstrating the increased level of traction that Customer Success as a Service® is garnering in the marketplace.

ESG Q2 2021 News:

Total Q2 revenue doubled year-over-year

Earned expansions with six existing Enterprise clients

Added two net new clients through outside sales & marketing efforts

Grew employee base by 15%, adding skills such as project/program management, digital marketing and automation, solution design, internal communications, and Customer Success management

Total Q2 earnings increased substantially year-over-year by driving incremental profitability on a larger sales base

Increased Q2 cross-sell/up-sell revenue on behalf of ESG clients by 63% year-over-year

Q2 2021 new clients:

Business information market leader

Medical billing and consulting firm

Q2 2021 client expansions:

Global contact center software leader

Fortune 500 global public IT Enterprise

Wireless networking global leader

Public data storage hardware and software company

High-growth Human Resources technology platform

Global Enterprise hygiene and health company

"At the halfway point of 2021, we are seeing increasing evidence that our Customer Success as a Service® offerings are gaining accelerated traction in the marketplace, as we experienced exponential growth in Q2, in both new logo acquisition and expansion with existing customers," said ESG CEO Michael Harnum. "After a historic year for our business in 2020, I'm incredibly proud of our team for tackling the continued challenge of growing our business, and exceptionally grateful to our customers, both old and new, for continuing to put their trust in our expertise."

