ESGFIRE Publishes Pre-Listing Analysis on Alchemy Labs Inc. (TSXV: ALCH) Ahead of TSX Venture Exchange Debut

Company: Alchemy Labs Inc.

Listing: TSX Venture Exchange

Ticker: TSXV: ALCH

Reference price: CAD $1.00 (IPO offering price)

Implied market cap at offering price: ~CAD $54.5M

Business: Defence & automotive nanotechnology — thermal signature management (Crypsis) + windshield protection film (ExoShield)

Website: https://www.alchemynano.com/

MALMÖ, Sweden, July 13th, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Condensed Summary

What's happened? Alchemy Labs completed its initial public offering on July 9, 2026, raising CAD $13.74M gross through 13,738,447 units at CAD $1.00, sold by a syndicate led by Haywood Securities alongside ATB Capital Markets, Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity and Ventum Financial. Each unit carries one common share plus one-half of a warrant exercisable at CAD $1.50 until July 9, 2028. The shares are approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under TSXV: ALCH, are currently halted, and are expected to begin trading Monday, July 13, 2026.

Why does it matter? ALCH offers something the Canadian public market has almost none of: a pure-play, listed exposure to thermal signature management (TSM) — the reduction of the infrared 'heat signature' that low-cost thermal drones now use to detect and target soldiers and equipment — attached to an automotive unit that already generates revenue. At the $1.00 offering price the implied market capitalisation is roughly CAD $54.5M. Around 27% of shares are held in escrow under NI 46-201, the raise itself was modest, and the deal drew a notably deep five-dealer syndicate for its size — a structurally constrained supply picture into a first-trade window. We let those disclosed facts speak for themselves.

Why look now, ahead of first trade? The asymmetry at listing is informational and structural, not a prediction of price direction. Much of the validation is already on the record — DRDC origin, DND field trials, NATO DIANA selection, a signed defence-prime NRE contract, and a signed global-OEM automotive contract — while the larger catalysts (a pending DND contract, the conversion of engineering contracts into sales) sit in the quarters ahead. Monday is the first moment the public market can price any of it.

ESGFIRE Commentary

The thesis begins with a change on the battlefield that has become impossible to ignore. A decade ago, infrared detection was the preserve of well-funded militaries; today a few-hundred-dollar thermal camera mounted on a consumer drone can locate a soldier, a vehicle or a command post, day or night. Ukraine has demonstrated the point in the most literal terms. The battlefield has become, in effect, transparent — and that has turned thermal concealment from a niche capability into an operational necessity. Ironically, every improvement in cheap thermal sensing increases the need for thermal signature management. Alchemy's Crypsis platform sits precisely at that intersection. The Company cites a ~$5B total addressable market for thermal camouflage across NATO and Major Non-NATO Ally countries; we treat that as a Company figure, but the direction of travel is not in serious dispute.

What makes Alchemy interesting to us is less the product than the model. Crypsis is a nanoparticle materials platform — applied as textiles, paints and films — that the Company positions as a capital-light 'capability enabler' to defence prime contractors rather than a finished-goods manufacturer. Primes fund integration through non-recurring engineering (NRE) contracts; Alchemy then earns material sales (Company-indicated ≥40% gross margin) and licensing fees (≥80% gross margin) as applications scale. That is a materially different economic profile from the finished-camouflage incumbents — Saab Barracuda, Fibrotex, Rheinmetall, BAE Systems — and, in our view, closer to how advanced-materials suppliers compound value: every new application (uniforms, netting, vehicle coatings, unmanned systems) widens the addressable market without a proportional capital outlay.

Crucially, this is not a laboratory story. Per the Company's disclosures, Crypsis originated through Canada's DRDC/IDEaS program and has been field-validated with the Department of National Defence, which the Company reports as $1.2M in contracts to date and a 95% score across four field trials. There is a further $2.0M DND contract described as pending approval — pending, not signed, and we treat it as such. On the allied side, the Company reports a $450k NRE contract with a US defence prime, SOCOM Tier 1 and Tier 2 engagements, and selection into NATO's DIANA 2026 cohort (Company: top 3.7% of applicants) with $330k of associated funding. Government and prime validation of this kind is what typically de-risks an early defence-technology name, and it is unusual to see this much of it already in hand at listing.

The second engine is easy to overlook. ExoShield, Alchemy's automotive unit, is the established, revenue-generating base: windshield protection film, and specifically the ULTRA kit with a 3-year, unlimited-mile warranty and a sub-30-minute installation. The Company reported $1.7M of 2025 WPF revenue and, in January 2026, signed an exclusive WPF supply contract with a global auto OEM's North American motorcoach division (Company-projected $340–510k within the first 12 months of launch). In our view the strategic value of ExoShield is that it partially self-funds the defence build-out — a rare feature in a micro-cap defence story, and one reason we see the risk profile here as more balanced than the sector norm.

On valuation, we will not place a target on a stock with no trading history. As an illustrative lens only, and drawing on the Company's own framing: differentiated advanced-materials defence IP often trades at roughly 5–10x revenue; were Crypsis and related technologies to reach CAD $40–50M in annual revenue, a 6–8x multiple would imply an enterprise value of approximately CAD $240–400M. That figure is explicitly illustrative — not a forecast, not guidance, and dependent on commercialisation that has not yet occurred — but set against the ~CAD $54.5M implied capitalisation at the offering price, it frames the optionality the market will begin to weigh from Monday.

Risks. The other side of the ledger is real. Alchemy is early-stage: the defence unit is pre-scale, and the prospectus carries the standard going-concern, negative-operating-cash-flow and history-of-losses language common to companies at this point. Revenue depends on the timing of prime and government procurement, which is rarely linear; pending contracts are not signed revenue and pilots are not programs. The capital structure carries a CAD $1.50 warrant overhang to July 2028, and escrow-release dynamics will add to tradable supply over time. The Company's multinational patents remain pending. As a newly listed security with no price history, first-trade volatility should be expected. Investors should read the Risk Factors in the prospectus (SEDAR+) before making any investment decision.

Legal Disclaimer

This analysis is based upon reliable sources — namely the Company's regulated press releases, its IPO prospectus dated June 25, 2026 (available on SEDAR+), and its investor presentation. Nevertheless, this analysis may contain interpretations, estimates or opinions of the authors, or other non-factual information; where that is the case, it is stated as such above. Figures attributed to the Company (including forward-looking financial outlook information) are the Company's own and have not been independently verified by ESGFIRE. This analysis is not investment advice and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any security. It contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Any valuation figures are illustrative only and do not constitute a price target or forecast. Alchemy Labs has no public trading history as at the date of this note. Readers should consult the final prospectus and the Risk Factors disclosed therein, and seek independent professional advice, before making any investment decision. ESGFIRE holds stock in Alchemy Labs.

Investing in stocks is combined with certain risks and it is possible to lose your entire investment. Our posts are made for educational purposes only and are not to be interpreted as tips, financial advice or recommendations of any kind to either buy or sell any stocks.

Furthermore, this analysis is produced and distributed as general investment research intended for broad public dissemination. It does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any individual investor.

Any price targets, valuations, or similar forward-looking assessments are based on publicly available information and the author's own methodology, and should be understood strictly as opinions, not as personal recommendations.

This material shall not be construed as personal investment advice under MiFID II or Swedish law. Readers are strongly encouraged to make their own investment decisions independently or seek advice from a licensed financial adviser.

Contact details

Website: www.esgfire.com

CEO: Filip Erhardt

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +46 70 160 96 05

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SOURCE ESGFIRE