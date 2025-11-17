ESGFIRE Reinitiates Coverage on Canadian Fertilizer Innovator Replenish Nutrients, Highlighting Exclusive U.S. Licensing Strategy; Target Price CAD 0.44 (USD 0.31)

Company: Replenish Nutrients

Listings: CSE Canada , Frankfurt and US OTC

Tickers: ERTH / VVIVF / WIMN

Market cap at time of publication: $24.87 MCAD

Stock price at time of publication: $0.155 CAD

Business: Regenerative agriculture

Website: https://replenishnutrients.com/

MALMÖ, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

1.Condensed Reinitiation Summary

-What's happened?

Replenish Nutrients announced a new licensing deal (Nov 14, 2025) with Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE), a 95-year-old, farmer-owned co-op covering ~70 million acres in five U.S. states. Under this three-year agreement, FUE will renovate a Minnesota plant and gain exclusive rights to make and sell Replenish's patented "SuperKS" pellet fertilizer across its network. The licensing deal, once fully ramped and scaled, could generate between CAD$ 2,8 to 8.4 million in high margin revenue for Replenish, this revenue is brought in from just one facility with more facilities likely to follow if the first one is successful.

-Why does it matter?

This is Replenish's first big U.S. expansion. It gives Replenish instant access to a huge Midwest market without heavy investment. FUE will fund the plant upgrades and operations. Replenish will supply raw materials and technical expertise, then earn per-ton licensing revenue (CAD~$56–84/ton). In plain terms, this deal could start bringing cash in much sooner than building a new factory from scratch.

-Why is now a compelling time to look at the company?

The demand for sustainable "regenerative" fertilizers is growing as farmers and consumers seek organic alternatives on a global scale. This FUE partnership dramatically boosts Replenish's scale and credibility and positions the company to turn that demand into sales and value quickly. For investors, it's a tipping point – the market cap is still very small, but this deal could unlock much faster growth ahead.

2.Executive Summary

Replenish Nutrients is currently a small-cap clean-tech fertilizer company from Alberta, Canada offering natural, carbon reducing,micro-nutrient fertilizers that rebuild soil health. The company is now on the verge of transforming itself into a potentially global regenerative fertilizer licensing platform. Replenish's products deliver clear environmental and social benefits compared to conventional fertilizers. Carbon Reduction: The company's own studies show its product can cut 0.4517 tonnes of CO₂ emissions for every tonne of fertilizer produced, relative to standard synthetic methods.

ESGFIRE sees a verystrong investment casein Replenish Nutrients driven by an accelerating move to regenerative agriculture and by Replenish's proven product suite (SuperKS for K/S replacement; Rebuilder for phosphate; HESO maintenance series). The recent U.S. licensing agreement with FUE is transformative: it immediately opens up a ~70M-acre market to Replenish's patented pellet product with no capex from Replenish. In effect, this is a "win-win" funneling new revenue to Replenish (via per-ton licensing fees) while FUE receives access to and implements Replenish technology into their existing plant production.

FUE's coverage area of 70 million acres in the U.S. Midwest anchors a substantial addressable market. Applying Replenish's standard usage and pricing assumptions implies an annual market opportunity of roughly $1.75 billion. For Replenish, this translates into CAD $200–300 million in potential yearly licensing income at full penetration—underscoring the scale of value accessible through the company's U.S. expansion

Recent Developments & Catalysts

-Beiseker Facility (Expected completion by end of 2025):

The upgraded Beiseker granulation plant is now ~90% complete and targets 2,000 tonnes/month (24,000 tpy) capacity by year-end. Management guidance suggests this will allow ~$13–16M CAD annual revenue at full run-rate, with gross margins >30% from process efficiencies. Replenish secured ~CAD$5.6M in financing (debt/equity) to finish ramp-up, and a key service partner is in place. Our assumption is that this expansion should drive a step-change in granule sales and push gross margins higher. Fixed costs for the company overhead are therefore, according to our estimates, fully absorbed by the gross profit from the upgraded Beiseker facility.

-Pellet Licensing – Alberta (MJ Ag Solutions, Sep 2025):

Replenish closed a licensing deal with MJ Ag Solutions Ltd., allowing MJ Ag to install an 800 tpm pellet line (9,600 tpy) in Northern Alberta with no capex by Replenish. First commercial runs began fall 2025. Under this agreement, Replenish collects a per-ton royalty on each pellet sold. Based on industry benchmarks, a licensing fee in the range of CAD$50–100 per tonne is typical. In our updated model we assume $100/t CAD, which yields ~$0.96 M CAD annual royalty at full 9.6k tpy. Importantly, these royalties flow almost entirely to profit since Replenish bears no new plant costs. The successful MJ deal validates the licensing funnel – management is now marketing the same model to other regions.

-Pellet Licensing – U.S. (Farmers Union/FUI, Nov 2025):

On Nov 14th 2025 Replenish announced a three-year agreement with Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE) and Farmers Union Industries (FUI) to produce SuperKS pellets in Crookston, MN. FUI will renovate a plant (initial 50,000 tpy capacity, scalable to 100k tpy) and handle operations, while Replenish supplies ingredients and earns royalties. Production is expected to start late summer 2026, tapping ~70 M acres of Midwest cropland. The deal specifies royalties of USD$40–60 per tonne (which translates into(CAD~$56–84/ton) . In our updated model, we assume a higher average of CAD$84/t based on late-stage negotiation leverage and industry benchmarks. Under this assumption, half-year sales (25k t) in 2026 would generate ~$2,1 M CAD , and full-year 2027 sales (100k t) ~$8,4M CAD in licensing revenue out of which likely everything can be viewed as EBITDA due to the high margin source of revenue. Again, this revenue is largely incremental profit since FUI covers all capex and operating costs. FUE will build and operate the plant production.

-R&D and Grants:

Replenish is supporting product performance with ongoing university trials. Notably, Alberta's Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) granted CA$7M in July 2023 for the planned DeBolt pellet plant (50 ktpy), conditional on securing financing. This non-dilutive grant reduces cash needs for that project. Replenish may still need equity or debt for DeBolt and other projects, but the grant backs the strategy. Management highlights that R&D and grant progress bode well for future efficiency gains.

-Q2 2025 Results:

Replenish's Q2'25 update showed modest revenue growth and a surge in gross margins (≈30% on granules) after Beiseker upgrades. Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed slightly (–$0.49M vs –$0.59M y/y). Management reiterated that Beiseker's ramp-up will drive profitability and that the pellet licensing pipeline (MJ, FUE) will add cash flow in 2026–27. This aligns with our forecast that 2025 is the pivot to break-even cash flow.

3. Company & Technology Overview

Replenish Nutrients (formerly EarthRenew) is an Alberta-based fertilizer company specializing in regenerative agriculture products. It manufactures granular and pelletized fertilizers blending macro- (N,P,K,S) and micro-nutrients with biological amendments. Its proprietary process boasts zero waste and Canadian-sourced inputs. Its key products – SuperKS (sulphur+potassium), Rebuilder (phosphorus), and HESO (balanced maintenance) – are blends of natural minerals and organic compost that feed soil biology as well as plants. For example, SuperKS is a pelletized mix of elemental sulphur, potash, and activated compost that restores depleted S and K in soil while "unlocking" native nutrients via microbes. All products are chemical-free and OMRI-listed for organic use

Unlike commodity fertilizer firms, Replenish's business model has lately evolved from a production focus to technology andlicensing technology. The company now appears to be aiming into becoming a licensing platform – it provides its patented formulas, raw-material supply chain, and quality control to large regional partners, while they build and run plants. Replenish earns per-tonne royalties (e.g. US$40–60/t in the FUE deal, CAD~$56–84/ton) without heavy capital investment. This platform approach contrasts with pure-plant models and fits ESG-minded investors by emphasizing partnerships with farmer-owned co-ops (e.g. FUE) and global impact via scale rather than heavy CAPEX spending. Replenish still could become the operator of a few plants if they decide to proceed with their Debolt and Bethune projects however this is likely not the main path forward as these facilities (if completed) are more likely to be used as massive revenue generating showcase facilities for new license partners.

This technology tackles a serious need: traditional fertilizers (nitrogen, phosphate, potash) are energy- and chemically-intensive to produce, and their use often degrades soil health. By contrast, Replenish's approach improves soil health (boosting microbial activity and organic matter) while supplying key nutrients. The result is higher crop yields with fewer synthetic inputs, aligning with trends in sustainable agriculture. In essence, Replenish aims to "grow plants by feeding the soil," which could enhance food security and farm economics in a climate-friendly way. Trials have shown that its products achieve comparable yields to conventional, but with real ecological benefits (restored soil fertility, water retention, etc.).

4. Stock History & Capital Structure

Replenish Nutrients (formerly EarthRenew Inc.) went public on the CSE in 2019 (ticker ERTH). The current operations were effectively merged into the public entity in 2021, when EarthRenew moved from an initial plan to acquire 38% of Replenish Nutrients to ultimately acquiring 100% of the company. This consolidation brought the privately built Replenish business fully into the public vehicle. Founders and early Replenish management (CEO Neil Wiens, COO Kevin Erickson, CFO Matthew Greenberg) remained with the combined company, bringing deep experience in agriculture, soil health, and finance. Insider ownership is significant—CEO Wiens ,COO Kevin Erickson and CFO Greenberg each hold meaningful equity positions (per the latest filings), aligning leadership closely with shareholders.

5.Share Structure and Dilution

Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. has a single class of voting common shares The company's basic share count is approximately 160.44 million common shares outstanding. In addition, there are roughly 21.7 million warrants from recent financings (e.g. 3.125 million @ $0.08 issued Jan 2025; 18.56 million @ $0.12 issued Apr 2025). Stock options granted to employees and consultants add another ~13 million (as of mid-2024), plus a further 5.26 million options granted in May 2025 at $0.08 – totaling on the order of ~16–18 million options outstanding. Factoring in all outstanding warrants and options, the fully diluted share count would be on the order of ~210.7 million shares (the company's official disclosures note ≈50.23 million shares reserved for issuance under convertible securities). This is significantly lower than the official fully diluted share count of 240.9 million. In other words, the 240.9M figure is not supported by current data – even counting all warrants (including the ~42.4 million warrants at $0.32 expiring 2026, which are out-of-the-money at the current ~$0.155 share price and thus unlikely to be exercised at present). For all per-share calculations we will therefore use a fully diluted share count around ~210–212 million based on the latest share structure.

6.Insider Shareholdings (Management & Directors)

Company insiders – including executive officers and board directors – hold a significant portion of the shares. Collectively, insiders own roughly 15% of the outstanding common stock. Below are the notable insider holdings (approximate shares and ownership percentages):

-Neil Wiens (CEO, CTO & Director): Holds 16,301,819 common shares, about 10.2% of the company. (These shares are held indirectly through the Neil Wiens Family Trust and a numbered company.)

-Catherine Stretch (Director): Holds 2,159,397 shares, roughly 1.3% of the outstanding stock.

-Matthew Greenberg (Chief Financial Officer): Holds roughly 1,744,000 shares, ~1.1% of outstanding shares.

-Kevin Erickson (Chief Operating Officer): ): Holds approximately 2,568,169 shares, ~1.6% of the company.

-Brad Orr (Director): Holds 250,000 shares (<1%).

-Lucas Tomei (Director): Holds 400,000 shares (also <1%).

These figures indicate that Neil Wiens, the CEO/founder, is by far the largest single shareholder with over 10% ownership. No other director or executive holds above a 2% stake individually. The combined insider ownership (directors and senior officers as a group) is in the mid-teens percentage of shares outstanding, reflecting management's meaningful equity stake in the company.

Institutional Investors and Public Float

No single institutional investor holds a controlling or reportable stake in Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. In fact, as of the latest filings, no institutions or funds had filed 5%+ ownership reports in the U.S. (SEC) for the company, and the only shareholder above a 10% threshold is CEO Neil Wiens. This suggests that there currently are no major institutional shareholders with significant positions in the stock which is typical for an early stage smallcap company. The ownership structure outside of insiders is therefore highly dispersed.

By deduction, the public float (shares held by non-insider, public investors) constitutes the vast majority of shares – on the order of ~83–85% of the outstanding stock. Data sources indicate that individual insiders collectively own about 16–17% of shares, while the general public owns roughly 83–84%. In other words, apart from the insiders' ~15% stake, the remaining ~85% of shares are widely held by retail investors and other small shareholders. This large free float implies substantial liquidity and diversification among public shareholders, with no other single entity owning more than a few percent of the company.

7.Funding and Capital Raises

Replenish has been aggressively raising capital and securing non-dilutive funding to support its growth. Major cash inflows secured in 2023–2025 include: a $2.5 million revolving credit facility (one-year term at prime + 12% interest) and a $200,000 receivables factoring loan (6-month term at ~2% per month) obtained in April 2025; approximately $1.15 million in equipment/term loans closed in January 2025 (in three parts: $750k, $250k, and $150k at ~10% interest); and gross private placement equity proceeds of ~$1.48 million (via an oversubscribed unit financing at $0.08/unit, closed in two tranches by April 2025). Importantly, the company also secured a CAD$7 million non-dilutive grant from Emissions Reduction Alberta in mid-2023 to support construction of the new DeBolt facility. Combined, these initiatives total roughly C$12–13 million in new funding, putting the balance sheet in a much stronger position. (For example, by August 2025 management reported having raised about $5.6 million in new debt and equity specifically for the Beiseker facility upgrades, on top of earlier financings – facilitating the completion of that expansion.) Notably, company insiders participated in the recent financing rounds (subscribing to private placement units), which demonstrate management's alignment with shareholders and confidence in Replenish's growth strategy.

8. Global Market Opportunity

Replenish has an opportunity to expand into every major global farming region with unmet fertilizer needs, below is a breakdown of all relevant markets outside of North America:

-South America (Brazil, Argentina):

South America consumes ~60M tonnes of fertilizer annually (Brazil ~41.5M, Argentina ~15.2M). Demand is surging (Brazil's consumption +12% in 2023) as farmers boost corn/soy yields for export. However, ~75% of Brazil's fertilizers are imported, making local partnerships attractive. Both countries are pushing sustainable intensification (e.g. precision ag, biofertilizers). A regenerative, locally produced pellet like SuperKS could tap into this via licensing with major cooperatives. For example, a 50k t/yr plant could only serve a region much smaller than Brazil's total acreage, suggesting that numerous potential deals exist.

-Europe:

The European fertilizer market is valued at~$53B (2024) and being shaped by the EU Green Deal. Subsidies totaling over €500M are in place to promote efficient/bio-based fertilizers, and organic acreage is targeted to reach 25% by 2030. Even mature ag powers like Germany and France are integrating cover crops and nutrient-smart methods (Regenerative ag adoption is rising). Replenish's proposition – improving soil health and reducing synthetic inputs – aligns well with Europe's goals. Potential entry points include deals with European co-ops or fertilizer blenders seeking eco-friendly offerings. At current multiples, even a fraction of Europe's $50+B market could justify a huge valuation range for Replenish.

-India:

India's fertilizer market (US$11.5B in 2024) has grown with agricultural demand. The country consumed ~55 million tonnes in 2023–24 (second place globally). However, much NPK usage comes from heavily subsidized areas; there is rising interest in balanced, organic and precision fertilizers. Replenish's all-natural formulation could cater to India's push for sustainable farming. Given India's population and food security policies, even a niche licensing partnership (e.g. 10k t/yr pellet plant in a key state) could be lucrative. Plus, India's localization drive means partnerships with local agribusinesses could secure pricing and distribution.

Australia:

Australia's vast farmlands (426M ha, 55% of land) feature diversified cropping. Farmers there practice highly efficient nutrient use (Australia's N use per ha is far below EU/US norms). However, significant crops (wheat, barley, canola) still rely on fertilizers, and drought/resilience concerns are rising. The Australian fertilizer market is smaller (~US$3.9B in 2024) but growing (~4.7% CAGR). A key angle: Australian farmers retain stubble and reduce fertilizer usage (65%+ optimizing/reducing inputs), so a product that maintains yields with lower input aligns well. Licensing here might focus more on large corporate farms or co-ops (e.g. in Western Australia).

-Africa:

Africa's fertilizer market (~US$14.9B in 2024) is under-penetrated (per-capita use is far below global norms). Governments run subsidy programs across 30+ countries and initiatives like AGRA/CAADP emphasize improved soil health. Replenish can target regions with agtech support (e.g. Morocco's growing phosphate sector or Kenya's mobile soil-testing programs). An advantage: entry via partnerships avoids complex cold-chain distribution. For example, a small pellet plant co-located with a Moroccan phosphate mine could export product across West Africa. The robust projected market growth (5.65% CAGR to 2033) underlines the upside.

Summary:

Across continents, the common threads are persistent fertilizer imports and subsidies, soil degradation issues, and increasing ESG/regenerative mandates. Replenish's scalable licensing scheme directly addresses all three of these: it localizes production (reducing import reliance), focuses on soil health, and provides "green" branding. We view the global opportunity for Replenish as vast – potentially worth $500M+ in licenseable revenue if even a small percentage of these markets adopt Replenish's model.

9. Milestones

There are several near-, mid- and long-term milestones investors should pay close attention to with Replenish Nutrients:

Near-term (0–12 months):

-FUE License Implementation:

Renovate FUE's Minnesota plant and begin SuperKS pellet production by late summer 2026. Early shipments could generate licensing revenue (CAD~$56–84/ton).

-Beiseker Ramp-Up:

Complete final upgrades so the 2,000 tonne/month Beiseker facility reaches full capacity (expected during end of 2025). Sell out 20–25k tonnes of granulated product per year, yielding ~$13–16M revenue at ~30% gross margin.

-Consumer Launch:

Roll out retail brand ("Replenish-1") across Canada/US garden stores. Initial launches, marketing, and distribution deals target Q4 2025.

Strategic Partnerships:

Formalize additional licensing or joint-venture talks (e.g. confirming any LOIs announced) to expand the pellet model beyond the US FUE agreement. ESGFIRE has noted ongoing pelletization/licensing talks that could bear fruit imminently deriving from the company's 2025 Q2 report.

Mid-term (12–36 months):

DeBolt Facility:

Secure final financing (debt/equity) to build the 50,000 tpa DeBolt, AB plant (CA$7M grant locked). Commission in ~2027. At current prices, 50k tpa could generate ~CA$25–32M revenue (30% GM) or CA$7.5–9.75M in EBITDA.

-Bethune Facility:

Move ahead on the planned 200k tpa Bethune, SK plant (subject to funding and market conditions). This would target Eastern Canadian markets.

-Expanded Licensing:

Leverage the FUE success to sign other licenses in the U.S. or internationally. (For instance, industry reports have covered prior deals in Canada with MJ Ag and others; similar agreements with Midwest/California co-ops could materialize.)

-Product R&D & Trials:

Advance field trials of new blends (e.g. NPK maintenance) and update formulations to capture adjacent markets.

-Scale Distribution:

Grow the dealer network in Canada and U.S., adding farmer co-ops and nutrient retailers. Continuous expansion in distributor agreements (the company already works with top Canadian ag partners).

Long-term (3–10 years):

-Global Reach:

Potential roll-out to other continents via licensing (e.g. Australia, South America,EU farmers' co-ops).

-Platform Expansion:

Beyond fertilizers, possibly apply Replenish tech to new biosolutions (compost lines, bio-stimulants) as the brand is established.

-M&A or Exit:

Replenish's corporate presentation lists "Evaluate strategic M&A and exit" as a late-stage step. Success in scaling could draw interest from large agribusiness acquirers or justify a NASDAQ uplisting which in turn should unlock value.

10. ESG Impact

Replenish's products deliver clear environmental and social benefits compared to conventional fertilizers. Carbon Reduction: The company's own studies show its product can cut 0.4517 tonnes of CO₂ emissions for every tonne of fertilizer produced, relative to standard synthetic methods. This is partly because Replenish avoids high-temperature chemical processing (which emits CO₂) and instead uses low-energy mixing of minerals and compost. The $7M Alberta government grant it received also highlights the carbon benefits of this approach.

Runoff/Mitigation:

Because Replenish fertilizers are slowly available and contain organic matter, they are less prone to nutrient runoff that pollutes water. By rebuilding soil structure and buffering nutrient release, they help reduce soil erosion and downstream eutrophication. In practical terms, farmers can reduce their use of petrochemical fertilizers, pesticides, and fungicides over time, cutting costs and ecological harm. US Licensing partner FUE's CEO highlighted that combining Replenish's tech with cooperative distribution will help "improve yields, profitability and soil health while reducing environmental impact" for farmers.

ESG Alignment:

Replenish's mission strongly aligns with ESG themes. Environmentally, it addresses climate change (lower greenhouse gases) and soil sustainability. Socially, it supports farmer-owned networks (FUE and other co-ops), bolstering rural economies and food security. Its products are OMRI-listed, fitting organic and sustainable farming practices. In short, switching even a fraction of North American fertilizer use to Replenish's products would substantially cut carbon emissions and chemical inputs in agriculture, a compelling value proposition for ESG-focused investors.

11. TAM Analysis

Replenish's addressable markets are large and growing. In Canada alone, farmers spend CAD $8.9 billion on fertilizer yearly. Western Canada's share of this is ~CAD $6.5B. Crucially, the U.S. market is 5–10× larger than Canada's. Conservatively using 5×, the U.S. farm fertilizer market exceeds CAD$44B (likely much higher given growth). Replenish is targeting segments of this huge market (soil-rebuilding fertilizers).

Specific TAM components:

-Regenerative Ag sector:

Growing at 10–15% annual rates, driven by sustainability mandates. If Replenish captures even a small fraction of total fertilizer spend (e.g. 1–2% of $50B+), the revenue potential is in the hundreds of millions.

-Licensed regions:

US licensing partner FUE's 70 million acres across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota represent fertilizer spending that is potentially in the billions. For example, if these acres apply 50 kg of Replenish product per acre annually (0.05 t/acre) at a price of roughly $500 per tonne, the implied market size is: 70M acres × 0.05 t/acre × $500 = $1.75 billion per year. At Replenish's licensing rates of approximately CAD $56–84 per tonne, this single region could translate into ~CAD $200–300 million in annual licensing revenue, assuming full penetration.

-Canada farmland:

Western Canada applies roughly 20,000–25,000 tonnes of conventional fertilizer each year on soils that are already heavily depleted. Replenish sees an opportunity to substitute part of this volume with its regenerative products, helping address the long-standing shortfall of soil nutrients. At a price of about $575 per tonne, even 10,000 tonnes of annual adoption would generate roughly $5.7 million in revenue per plant.

-Consumer lawn/garden:

The North American lawn & garden fertilizer market is estimated in the low single-digit billions USD. Replenish's retail product line and distribution partnerships (e.g. with garden centers) open a slice of this market. For context, ScottsMiracle-Gro dominates this space (US$3.9B in lawn fertilizers). Replenish-1 could target "eco-friendly" home gardeners – a niche but growing segment of that $3–7B market.

In total, the broader "soil tech" and nutrient markets are easily >CAD$50B per year. Replenish's initial beachhead is small, but the runway is enormous. Even capturing 1–2% of global fertilizer spend would justify a much higher valuation than today's smallcap levels.

12. Business Model

Replenish's model has three revenue streams:

Owned and operated production (Beiseker/Debolt/Bethune):

The company manufactures pelletized fertilizers and custom blends in-house and sells them through independent distributors and dealers. Unit economics: at full Beiseker capacity (~24,000 tpa), management projects ~$13–16M annual sales with ~30% gross margins. Early sales data (6,000 tpa @ $575/ton, 25–35% GM) already demonstrate strong profitability once scaled. Overhead is largely fixed, so incremental volume flows to EBITDA. The Debolt and Bethune plants require upfront capex (except for the ERA grant portion) but yield recurring high-margin cash flow.



Licensing/royalties:

This is the capital-light growth engine. Replenish licenses its pelletization technology and formula to regional partners. As mentioned under the FUE deal, Replenish will supply raw ingredients and earn CAD~$56–84/ per tonne produced. There is minimal incremental cost beyond raw materials – most margin is retained. This model can be replicated with other co-ops: once proven, Replenish can profit from many plants without building them. Each license is essentially a steady royalty stream on large tonnage. We believe this provides attractive incremental margins and cash flow without requiring major new capital investment.



Consumer/home sales:

Retail bags and turf products sell at higher per-unit prices (e.g. OMRI-certified "Replenish-1" for gardens). Margins here can be similar or higher than wholesale agricultural products, but volumes start small. The goal is a new channel adding millions per year after a few seasons. All R&D and marketing costs (for consumer branding, packaging, etc.) are incremental, but management expects this to turn profitable as scale builds.

Key advantages:

Replenish's process uses 100% of inputs (zero waste), minimizing operating costs. It has no direct commodity competitors (no chemical plant to build). Its technology is patented and distinct from conventional fertilizer makers. Importantly, the licensing model means scalability is high: every new plant adds nearly pure profit dollars with no dilution of current operations. The growth projections (with ><CAD$15M existing sales and large order backlog) suggest unit economics that support a multi-hundred-million-dollar valuation as volumes ramp.

13. Premium Ag-Tech Valuation Benchmarks & Justification for 30× EV/EBITDA

Replenish Nutrients sit at the intersection of fertilisers, soil health, and ag-technology. It should not be valued strictly on the same basis as legacy commodity fertiliser producers, given its higher growth potential and technology-driven model. Traditional fertiliser companies like Nutrien and Scotts Miracle-Gro trade at relatively low multiples (single digits to low-teens EV/EBITDA) reflecting their mature, capital-intensive businesses and low growth rates. For example, Nutrien's EV/EBITDA has been around 7–8× in recent periods, and Scotts Miracle-Gro (a consumer-focused fertiliser company) typically trades in the low-teens EV/EBITDA range. These incumbents have structurally capped multiples due to their modest growth prospects and heavy capital requirements.

By contrast, the broader AgTech and ag-biologicals sector commands substantially higher valuation multiples, indicating a market premium for innovation and growth in agriculture. Several data points underscore this trend:

-AgTech Public Multiples:

A late-2024 market study found that publicly traded AgTech and alternative protein companies had a median EV/EBITDA of ~10.8×, notably higher than mainstream fertiliser producers. This reflects investors' willingness to pay more for technology-enabled agriculture businesses despite generally lower profit margins in the sector.

-Natural Agrochemical/Biotech Deals:

In the biological crop inputs and eco-friendly fertiliser niche, M&A transaction analysis from 2020–2024 shows average acquisition multiples around ~25× EV/EBITDA. (The median in this dataset was ~20×, with a range of ~5× up to ~29× for the highest-value outliers.) These high multiples signal that strategic buyers place significant value on differentiated IP, high growth rates, and strategic positioning in sustainable agtech.

-Traditional vs. High-Growth Peers:

Most established public agriculture input companies cluster in the ~6–12× EV/EBITDA range, as noted above for fertiliser majors. Only a few non-traditional or high-growth peers occasionally stretch into the high-teens or mid-20s in valuation. This typically occurs when a company has a unique technology or rapid growth in the agri-biological space – essentially being valued more like a tech company than a commodity business. (For instance, industry research shows that some agricultural biologics firms have been acquired at ~25× EBITDA multiples in recent years, illustrating the upper end of the valuation spectrum for niche leaders.)

In summary, there is a valuation ladder in the agriculture sector: legacy fertiliser/input majors at roughly 7–12× EV/EBITDA, mainstream AgTech companies around ~10–11×, and biologicals/regenerative ag deals averaging ~20–23× (with a few outliers higher). Against this backdrop, a 30× EV/EBITDA multiple for Replenish Nutrients is clearly at the top end of observed valuations. However, one can argue that such a premium is justifiable under a scenario where Replenish executes well, given the company's profile and growth prospects. Key factors supporting a higher multiple include:

-High Growth Trajectory vs. Mature Peers:

Replenish is in a scale-up phase with the potential for materially higher revenue growth than the 0–5% annual growth typical of large fertiliser companies. If investors believe Replenish can sustain high double-digit growth (e.g. 20–30%+ CAGR in revenue) over the coming years, they would be willing to pay a premium multiple for those future earnings. In contrast, incumbents with only low single-digit growth can only command limited multiples. A 30× EBITDA multiple anticipates rapid expansion and is aligned with growth-stock valuations rather than value-stock levels. It prices in Replenish's upside trajectory as opposed to the stagnation of legacy peers.

-Technology and IP-Driven Moat:

Unlike commodity NPK producers, Replenish's business is built on proprietary technology and know-how in soil health and nutrient delivery. The company's formulations and processes (for example, its patent-pending regenerative fertilisers) create a moat that pure commodity fertiliser companies lack. This aligns Replenish more with an ag-biotech platform than a bulk fertiliser maker. Businesses with defensible IP and unique product efficacy can sustain higher margins and face less competitive erosion. Therefore, investors may value Replenish closer to the upper end of ag-tech/biological peer multiples – in line with other innovative ag input firms – rather than at commodity multiples. In essence, the market could reward Replenish's differentiation with a valuation more akin to a tech company.

-Favorable ESG Profile and Regulatory Tailwinds:

Replenish directly addresses sustainability concerns by focusing on regenerative agriculture, improving soil health, and reducing environmental runoff. This strong ESG positioning makes it attractive to the growing pool of capital seeking sustainable investments. Moreover, regulators and policymakers are increasingly promoting or mandating lower environmental impact in agriculture (for example, limits on synthetic fertiliser use and incentives for carbon-friendly farming). Companies like Replenish that enable farmers to meet these new standards could see accelerating demand. The combination of being an ESG-focused story and operating in a space with potential regulatory support (such as grants or carbon credits for sustainable practices) often leads to valuation premium. Investors may accord Replenish a higher multiple due to these intangibles – essentially pricing in the societal and regulatory tailwinds that can boost its long-term outlook.

-Scalable, Asset-Light Growth via Licensing/Partnerships:

Replenish's growth model isn't constrained solely by its in-house production capacity. The company has shown it can monetize its technology through licensing agreements and JVs, allowing partners to fund and operate fertiliser production in new regions. This strategy means Replenish can expand output and revenue without commensurate capital expenditures. As mentioned the company signed its first major license deal with Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE) on Nov 14th in the U.S., whereby FUE will run a 50,000 tonne-per-year plant (scalable to 100k) to produce Replenish's Super KS fertiliser. Replenish will supply inputs and tech support, and in return earns a fee reportedly averaging USD $40–$60 per tonne on the output. Initial production from this partner is expected in mid 2026. This kind of capital-light expansion means Replenish can rapidly increase its market reach (and EBITDA) through partnerships, with much higher incremental margins than if it built each facility itself. As these deals scale, EBITDA could grow faster than revenues (due to the licensing economics), justifying a "platform" valuation multiple. In effect, the market may value Replenish more like a high-growth licensor or tech platform – deserving of a top-tier multiple – rather than as a slow-growing manufacturing company.

-Strategic "Category Leader" Positioning and M&A Appeal:

The regenerative and biological fertiliser segment is fragmented but growing in strategic importance. Large agrochemical companies are actively looking to acquire or invest in sustainable input technologies to modernize their portfolios. Recent deal data (with acquisitions in this space averaging ~20–23× EV/EBITDA) shows that strategic buyers will pay a premium for leading platforms. If Replenish can establish itself as a clear leader in the natural/soil health fertiliser niche, it could attract interest from majors (or growth investors) at valuations well above standard industry multiples. Being one of the few scaled players in a high-growth niche gives it scarcity value. A 30× EBITDA multiple, while aggressive, could be seen as pricing Replenish for strategic value – essentially anticipating that the company, as a category leader, might be valued similarly to other high-profile ag-biotech acquisitions (some of which have hit low- to mid-20s EBITDA multiples or higher). In other words, the market might cap traditional fertiliser firms at 10×, but a unique asset with strategic appeal can break out of that range. Replenish's potential to be a consolidator or an attractive takeover target in the regenerative fertiliser space supports the case for a premium valuation.

Conclusion:

Assigning a 30× EV/EBITDA multiple to Replenish Nutrients is given the factors outlined (high growth, tech/IP moat, ESG tailwinds, asset-light scaling, and strategic appeal) defensible, one can argue that 30× is achievable in a bullish scenario where Replenish proves itself as a leading, high-growth AgTech platform rather than a conventional fertiliser maker. It represents an aggressive but defensible premium if the company delivers on its vision.

14. Financial Outlook and Modeling (2026–2027)

Turning to the financial projections, we model Replenish's EBITDA growth through 2026 and 2027 and apply the 30× multiple to derive enterprise value and per-share outcomes. The company is currently ramping up production and sales, so the next two years should see a sharp inflection in earnings if the plans stay on track:

2026 EBITDA Projection (Base Case)

In 2026, Replenish Nutrients is projected to achieve approximately CA$3.1 million in EBITDA under the base case assumptions. This reflects the first year of contributions from the company's new licensing model alongside its existing operations. Licensing partners are expected to produce ~25,000 tonnes of Replenish's fertilizer in 2026. Given an EBITDA contribution of about CA$84 per tonne (based on recent licensing terms), this volume would deliver roughly CAD$2.1 million of high-margin EBITDA. Notably, Replenish's in-house Beiseker granulation facility – which has a capacity of ~20,000–25,000 tonnes per year – is anticipated to be at full production in 2026. At that output level, the Beiseker facility should cover the company's fixed overhead costs and make Replenish cash-flow positive on an operating basis. The MJ AG pelletizing deal is expected to contribute with 1 million CAD in EBITDA . In combination, the licensing fees (which largely flow directly to the bottom line under this capital-light model) and the Beiseker drive the total EBITDA forecast of ~CA$3.1 million for 2026.

2027 EBITDA Projection (Base Case)

By 2027, Replenish Nutrients' EBITDA is expected to scale dramatically, reflecting a full ramp-up of the licensing strategy. In the base case, licensed production volume is assumed to reach ~100,000 tonnes for the year, driven by the expansion of existing agreements and potential new partnerships. This is well supported by the company's recent U.S. licensing deal with Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE), which alone provides initial capacity of 50,000 tonnes, scalable to 100,000 tonnes annually when running 24/7. At CAD$84 EBITDA per tonne, 100,000 tonnes would contribute about CAD$8.4 million in EBITDA from licensing in 2027. Replenish has indicated its share of revenue in the FUE agreement is expected to average USD $40–$60 per tonne, which aligns with this CA$84/tonne EBITDA assumption (near the higher end of that range after currency conversion and costs). Adding the steady CAD$1.0 million EBITDA from the MJ AG pelletizing deal, total 2027 EBITDA (base case) is projected at approximately CA$9.4 million. This step-change from 2026 to 2027 underscores the high operating leverage of Replenish's model – once the fixed costs are covered by the base business of the Beiseker facility, incremental licensing revenues translate directly into EBITDA growth.

Valuation Implications @ 30× EV/EBITDA

Applying a 30× enterprise-value-to-EBITDA multiple to these projections yields a substantial implied valuation for Replenish Nutrients. This higher multiple reflects the company's early-stage, high-growth profile and its differentiated regenerative agriculture technology (justifying a premium vs. traditional fertilizer companies trading at single-digit multiples). For 2026, the ~CAD$3.1M EBITDA translates to an enterprise value of about CAD$93 million. By 2027 (base case), the ~CAD$9.4M EBITDA implies an enterprise value of roughly CAD$282 million. With minimal net debt, we assume enterprise value is approximately equal to equity value. Using a fully diluted share count of 211 million shares, the implied equity value per share would be about CAD$0.44 for the 2026 base case and CAD$1.34 for the 2027 base case. For context, these figures represent a multi-fold increase over the company's recent market price (∼CAD$0.15 in late 2025), highlighting the significant upside potential if management executes on these targets. In sum, Replenish's licensing-driven growth could drive its valuation from sub-$100M today to the several-hundred-million range by 2027, assuming the 30× growth multiple is maintained.

2027 Bull Case Scenario

In a bullish scenario, Replenish secures a second major licensee by 2027. This additional partner is modeled at a modest 25,000 tonnes of production in 2027 (at the same CAD$84/tonne EBITDA). The incremental volume would raise total licensed output to 125,000 tonnes and boost 2027 EBITDA to approximately CAD$11.5 million (vs. CAD$9.4M in the base case). At the 30× multiple, this bull-case EBITDA equates to an enterprise value of about CAD$345 million, corresponding to ~CAD$1.64 per share. This is roughly 22% higher than the base case 2027 value per share – a reflection of how "each additional licensing agreement has the potential to compound growth and strengthen cash flows". In practice, this bull case illustrates the significant leverage in Replenish's model: once the platform is established, every new licensing deal can unlock outsized value for shareholders. Management's ability to replicate its capital-light partnership approach across further regions could therefore accelerate Replenish's re-rating.

Summary of Valuation Outcomes:

Year (Scenario) Projected EBITDA (CAD$M) Enterprise Value @ 30× (CAD$M) Implied Value per Share (CAD$) 2026 (Base Case) ~3.1 ~93 0.44 2027 (Base Case) ~9.4 ~282 1.34 2027 (Bull Case) ~11.5 ~345 1.64

Note:

These valuations assume a fully diluted share count of ~211 million and negligible net debt (thus using equity value ≈ enterprise value). All figures are in Canadian dollars. The 30× EBITDA multiple is chosen to reflect Replenish's growth potential and unique market positioning in regenerative agriculture, which justify a premium valuation relative to traditional fertilizer peers. The projections above are forward-looking and actual results may differ, but they outline a clear path for substantial stakeholder value creation if Replenish Nutrients executes its 2026–2027 growth plan.

In our bull case, Replenish's share price could reach approximately CAD$1.64 by 2027, a valuation that would mark a tenfold increase over current trading levels (∼CAD$0.15 as of late 2025). This upside scenario highlights the powerful optionality embedded in the company's capital-light business model – if Replenish can replicate its early licensing success with additional partners globally, the financial impact could be highly accretive. The model shows that even a single new licensing agreement (added to the base case) could increase equity value by ~CAD$0.30/share, or roughly 22%, by 2027. Naturally, this scenario depends on successful execution: Replenish must secure high-quality partners, ensure the FUE agreement ramps successfully to validate the model, and navigate production timelines effectively. But the foundation is in place, and the path forward is clear.

Overall, this analysis presents a cohesive and compelling valuation picture for Replenish Nutrients. In a successful execution scenario, the combination of sharp EBITDA growth through 2026–2027 and a premium valuation multiple (justified by the company's high-margin licensing strategy and AgTech positioning) could drive a significant re-rating of the stock. Starting from a sub-$100M market cap, Replenish has a credible path to becoming a $300M+ enterprise within two years. From today's modest valuation, the potential for 5–10× equity upside is real – though it remains contingent on hitting milestones around capacity expansion, licensee activation, and continued market validation of its regenerative fertilizer model.

15. Management & Governance Assessment

Replenish Nutrients is led by a highly aligned and deeply experienced management team whose professional backgrounds directly match the company's technology, operational, and commercialization needs. Management collectively brings decades of hands-on expertise in agriculture, fertilizer R&D, nutrient recovery, commercial operations, engineering, finance, and strategic execution, and all hold significant personal financial stakes in the company — ensuring strong alignment with shareholders.

Executive Team

Neil Wiens (CEO, CTO & CRO)

Founder of Replenish Nutrients, Neil holds a B.Sc. in Agriculture and has spent over 20 years building businesses focused on nutrient recovery and organic waste valorization. His track record includes founding and successfully exiting earlier ventures and holding leadership positions within the Recycling Council of Alberta and the Compost Council of Canada. His technical background — spanning nutrient chemistry, soil biology and regenerative agriculture — underpins the company's proprietary fertilizer formulations and zero-waste manufacturing process. Neil's role as both technical visionary and commercial leader brings cohesion across product innovation, customer engagement and market expansion.

Kevin Erickson (COO)

A co-founder with over 34 years of agricultural experience, including 25 in senior fertilizer R&D and product development roles. His expertise ranges from crop-specific fertilizer interactions to organic certification and logistics. Kevin's agronomy background, combined with his PMP designation, strengthens Replenish's discipline in facility build-outs, supply chain management and quality assurance across multiple fertilizer lines (Super KS, Rebuilder, HESO). His tenure adds credibility to Replenish's claim of developing a scientifically validated, scalable biological nutrient platform.

Matt Greenberg (CFO)

A seasoned CPA with experience in finance, treasury, capital markets, tax and governance across both large public companies and high-growth organizations. Matt contributes strong financial discipline, investor communication skills, and operational oversight. His leadership has helped establish a well-capitalized balance sheet while guiding the company's budgeting, non-dilutive funding strategy and operational controls — crucial for a scaling manufacturing and IP-licensing business.

Alignment, Incentives & Insider Commitment

Management and founders hold significant equity positions, reflecting early investment, sweat equity and years of development work. Their compensation structure is intentionally modest and weighted toward equity, reinforcing long-term value creation. Insider participation in recent financing rounds demonstrates continued personal conviction in the company's upside potential.

16. Operational Execution Track Record

The leadership team has already delivered a number of tangible execution milestones that validate their ability to scale a commercial ag-tech platform:

-Secured over $2 million in R&D funding since 2018 and a major $7M Emissions Reduction Alberta grant for the DeBolt facility — a strong external vote of confidence in the company's technology and environmental benefits.

-Built and operated a blended fertilizer business producing ~30,000 MT per year and generating $15–20M in revenue from established products and distribution relationships.

-Advanced multiple manufacturing facilities — Beiseker (R&D + 20,000 MT granulation), DeBolt (50,000 MT, approvals complete), and Bethune (200,000 MT, agreements substantially completed) — demonstrating capacity to execute capital projects at scale.

-Developed a robust distributor network and strengthened customer adoption through independent field trials proving product efficacy and soil-health benefits.

-Successfully advanced patent-pending manufacturing processes, trademarks, and proprietary nutrient formulations — creating clear competitive moats.

These achievements show that execution risk, while still present for a growth-stage company, is mitigated by demonstrated delivery across fundraising, engineering, project management, market development and regulatory approvals.

17. Scientific & Governance Credibility

The company supports its regenerative fertilizer claims with more than five years of R&D, independent field trials and third-party validation (including GHG emissions analysis by Brightspot Climate Inc.).

The board and advisory relationships draw from agribusiness, engineering and sustainability backgrounds, strengthening oversight and strategic guidance.

Governance is typical of a small-cap growth company — streamlined decision-making, tight leadership cohesion, and improving transparency via more frequent updates and structured communication. As Replenish transitions from early-stage development to multi-facility operations and licensing, the governance framework appears well-positioned to mature alongside the business.

Overall Assessment

Replenish Nutrients benefits from a highly aligned, scientifically grounded and execution-oriented leadership team. Their combined experience across agronomy, fertilizer R&D, engineering, operations and capital markets provides a strong foundation for scaling both the manufacturing footprint and the IP-licensing model. Insider ownership, modest cash compensation, and proven delivery on key milestones collectively instill confidence in management's ability to execute the company's high-growth strategy and help justify premium valuation assumptions.

18. Risks & Caveats

-Execution risk:

Our assumptions assumes on-schedule ramp of production and delivery of license volumes. Delays at Beiseker or partner plants (due to technical, regulatory or supply issues) would hurt revenue and EBITDA. For example, FUE's start is "expected late summer 2026"; any postponement cuts license income in our target year.

-Capital needs:

Replenish has a history of funding raises and debt. Its balance sheet (as of mid-2025) was modest: e.g. ~CAD$0.5 M cash, CAD$5.85 M debt. Building out new plants (even as a licensor) and supporting operations will require capital. If liquidity gets tight, the company may need further equity, diluting investors beyond our assumed fully diluted share count.

-Market adoption:

Farmers' adoption of new fertilizer blends can be conservative. Performance perception, distributor education and price competition (e.g. if commodity NPK prices drop) could limit uptake. Licensing partners may also negotiate fee structures or prefer proprietary options down the road.

-Competitive landscape:

There are other "green" fertilizer initiatives (e.g. biofertilizers, organic amendments, precision ag) that compete for farmers' budgets. Replenish must prove its agronomic and economic value to earn a place alongside established players.

-Valuation execution:

Our target assumes a premium multiple. If markets de-risk or Replenish fails to differentiate sufficiently, its multiple could compress closer to industry norms (8–12×). That would lower achievable share prices even with the same EBITDA.

19. Conclusion

Replenish Nutrients stands at a pivotal moment. It's not often you get the chance to invest in a soon to be profitable ESG company that is on the verge of a global rollout at this stage while it's still trading at a fair valuation. The November 2025 FUE licensing agreement transforms a previously small regional Canadian player into a North American license-based company with immediate U.S. revenue potential. This capital-light expansion pathway should materially accelerate cash flow and earnings. Replenish Nutrients is transitioning from an R&D stage firm into a high margin revenue-generating agtech company by combining owned production with a scaling licensing model. Its 2025 licensing deals (MJ Ag, FUE) and Beiseker ramp are de-risks that validate the company strategy. If execution stays on track, the company can leverage each new partner to multiply revenue without spending equity.

We believe the new licensing deal justifies a significant upward revaluation of the stock. In short, the FUE deal is not just incremental revenue – it recasts Replenish from a small local producer to a potentially globally scalable player. For investors, this is a compelling moment: a proven product, growing ESG tailwinds, and now a clear route to large markets and profits.

Legal Disclaimer

This analysis is based upon reliable sources, namely regulated press releases from the company and investor presentations. Nevertheless, this post may contain interpretations, estimates, or opinions of the authors, or other non-factual information. If that is the case, this is continuously stated above. Furthermore, any projections, forecasts, or similar are explicitly stated as such. The author holds shares and/or other securities of this company and the relevant company may or may not have paid the author for this content. . Because of the above, ESGFIRE urges the readers to always analyze all materials critically in an objective manner, e.g., concerning the reliability of the relevant source and of what constitutes the authors' personal interpretations. The readers is hereby reminded that the post does, as set forth in the Post, contain interpretations, estimates, or opinions of the authors. This post was written by Filip Erhardt, at ESGFIRE, published 17/11 20256 by Filip Erhardt. Investing in stocks is combined with certain risks and it is possible to lose your entire investment. Our posts are made for educational purposes only and are not to be interpreted as tips, financial advice or recommendations of any kind to either buy or sell any stocks.

Furthermore, this analysis is produced and distributed as general investment research intended for broad public dissemination. It does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any individual investor.

Any price targets, valuations, or similar forward-looking assessments are based on publicly available information and the author's own methodology, and should be understood strictly as opinions, not as personal recommendations.

This material shall not be construed as personal investment advice under MiFID II or Swedish law. Readers are strongly encouraged to make their own investment decisions independently or seek advice from a licensed financial adviser.

