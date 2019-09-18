ESGO and ENGAGe launch the first-ever World Gynecologic Oncology Awareness Day (World GO Day) on September 20th, 2019

GENEVA, Switzerland, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) and the European Network of Gynaecological Cancer Advocacy Groups (ENGAGe) will launch on Friday, Sep 20th, 2019 the first-ever World Gynecologic Oncology Day.

This year's initiative aims to raise awareness and to highlight the risk factors, symptoms, early detection and prevention strategies related to the main types of gynecologic cancers that impact women: cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar.

Join us on #WorldGODay #GOfor Action on Sep 20, 2019

Gynecologic cancers affect approximately 98,000 women a year in the United States, 58,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year in Europe, but the general awareness and consciousness level are still significantly low.

The World GO Day aims to encourage women to get the facts, recognize the signs and take action with the international campaign "GOfor…Awareness, Action, Hope, Life" held simultaneously in more than 20 countries.

"We hope that, in cooperation with other stakeholders and by working closely with advocacy groups and policymakers, we can raise awareness and better support the efforts to promote prevention and early detection of gynecologic cancers. The World Go Day is a joint global effort to improve the survival rate and quality of life for women worldwide" Says Denis Querleu, ESGO president.

World Go Day Awareness Activities

To mark the launch of the World GO Day, national sports-related activities will be organized in more than 20 countries with the slogan "A Game Against Cancer" as well as a social media campaign to drive women to engage with and share gynecologic cancers information.

Esra Ürkmez, Co-Chair of ENGAGe, says "We believe that the initiative of the World GO Day will encourage women to take action, reinforce the local activities and increase the awareness among women for prevention, diagnosis and the best treatment options. ENGAGe calls women to act now for a healthier life."

"Over 50 cancer advocacy groups in 22 countries, pharma companies and international cancer organizations have joined forces with the World Go Day initiative to raise awareness. Together we can shape the future – a world with no gynecologic cancers." Says Murat Gultekin, Co-Chair of ENGAGe.

Join the global conversation on Gynecologic Cancers, using the hashtag #WorldGODay. For more information visit www.worldgoday.org.

About Gynecologic Cancers

In 2018, over 1.3 million women worldwide were diagnosed with gynecologic cancers, and approx. 468,000 Women worldwide died, 67% from cervical cancer.

Gynecologic cancers can be prevented.

Regular screening and examinations, as well as lifestyle choices, can increase the chance of prevention or even early diagnosis of gynecologic cancers when treatment can be more effective, and a complete cure is possible.

Acknowledgements

Sponsors and supporters of the World GO Day 2019 include:

AstraZeneca, Merck-Pfizer Alliance, Tesaro – A GSK Company, World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, SHARE, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Ago Austria and Krebshilfe.

Media Contact

Esra Ürkmez, Co-Chair of ENGAGe

223165@email4pr.com

SOURCE European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO)