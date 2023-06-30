ESG.org releases WhatisESG resource to support practitioner community

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG.org, an organization focused on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) professionals, is expanding its resource offering for ESG practitioners with the launch of WhatisESG. 

WhatisESG is a resource for ESG practitioners, to utilize for research, presentation materials or education. This site compiles ESG artifacts from reputable sources around the globe and categorizes this information in an easy-to-use format. The first output was a document listing all the different definitions of ESG from reputable sources.

You can access the WhatisESG page on the ESG.org website or clicking any of these links: www.whatisESG.com, www.whatisESG.net or www.whatisESG.org.

"I am so pleased to be launching WhatisESG for our member practitioner base. ESG.org's focus is to help practitioners and when you look across all the different definitions and material on ESG topics, it can be overwhelming. WhatisESG will help make researching topics more efficient, reduce time spent putting together presentation materials and streamline the self-education process. WhatisESG will continue to be updated as new and relevant material is released so I encourage practitioners to frequently visit WhatisESG. I hope all member practitioners find WhatisESG to be a useful tool," said Lorne O Joseph, ESG.org's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About ESG.org
Founded in 2018, ESG.org taps into the vast experience of the worlds' best environmental, risk and governance professional and companies. The organization's goal is to help ESG practitioners define a future that is achievable, sustainable, and measurable.

