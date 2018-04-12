ESGR Honors Delta Risk with Prestigious Pro Patria Award for Support of National Guard and Reserve Employees

Pro Patria, a Latin term meaning "for one's country," is the highest-level award bestowed by ESGR state committees in honor of their support for National Guardsmen and Reservists. Recipients of the Pro Patria Award have demonstrated their support for Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve.

This is the first year that Delta Risk has received this award. The Texas ESGR Committee received a total of 600 entries, from which only six Texas employers earned top distinction. Additionally, all six Pro Patria recipients have also received the ESGR Above and Beyond Award and have signed a Statement of Support. Currently, the National Guard and Reserves comprise approximately half of the nation's Armed Forces. In Texas, more than 53,000 Guardsmen and Reservists are employed by more than 28,000 private and public-sector employers.

"The Texas Committee for ESGR is honored to present the Pro Patria Award to Delta Risk," said Texas State Chair Eddy Spurgin. "Delta Risk provides an excellent benefits package, trains their supervisors on the federal laws regarding military service, actively recruits members of the National Guard and Reserve, and has established a culture of generous support to deployed service members and their families."

"We are pleased to receive the Texas Pro Patria award," said Scott Kaine, Delta Risk CEO. "We appreciate our employees who are actively serving both our clients and their country through the National Guard and Reserve, and the sacrifices this requires. They are outstanding individuals and we're proud to support them."



Delta Risk was also a semi-finalist for the prestigious 2018 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award in the Small Employer category. Delta Risk was selected as one of 149 nominees for the award from a larger list of 2,350 nominees, and one of only three companies in Texas to be nominated. Award recipients were selected from a broad group that ranged from large and small businesses, government and commercial organizations, and numerous industries across all U.S. States and territories.

The 2018 Pro Patria Award honorees will be recognized at the annual Employer Award dinner on April 13 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Austin, Texas.

About Delta Risk

Delta Risk LLC, a Chertoff Group company, provides customized and flexible cyber security and risk management services to government and private sector clients worldwide. Founded in 2007, we are a U.S.-based firm offering a wide range of advisory services as well as managed security services. Our roots are based in military expertise, and that background continues to drive our mission focus. We are passionate about keeping our clients safe and secure. For more information, visit https://deltarisk.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esgr-honors-delta-risk-with-prestigious-pro-patria-award-for-support-of-national-guard-and-reserve-employees-300628600.html

SOURCE Delta Risk

Related Links

http://www.deltarisk.com

