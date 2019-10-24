ESG's Roadshow Headed To Alabama

The ESG Roadshow is an innovative training and product educational program operated from a highly customized, state-of-the-art 53' mobile classroom that conveniently delivers invaluable services right to the dealer's location.

Pat Carroll, President of ESG explains, "The Roadshow represents ESG's commitment to its dealers and end-users by bringing new products, Nexteligence™ Connected Tech Training and cutting-edge technological innovations, such as 3rd Eye Digital systems, directly to Heil® dealers nationwide." Carroll added, "We recognize that better maintenance training helps to ensure ESG products deliver the lowest Total Cost of Collection or TCC. The Roadshow enables us to bring these training programs right to our dealer's door."

Carroll explains that TCC is a metric that fleet owners are increasingly paying attention to that correlates the overall cost of the asset, i.e., vehicle cost, fuel, maintenance, tags, depreciation, labor, etc., divided by the number of customers serviced each day. The lower the TCC, the higher the overall Return On Investment of the vehicle.

Nexteligence™ Connected Tech Training is ESG's four-tiered certified training program that takes new service technicians and molds them into highly skilled maintenance specialists. By teaching technicians to skillfully troubleshoot and repair both current and legacy Heil® products and 3rd Eye systems, they will become highly valued assets within their organizations. Ensuring that their fleet's Heil® products are performing at peak efficiency, Nexteligence™ trained technicians will reduce downtime and lower their fleet's overall TCC.

Founded in 1979, Ingram Equipment Company is a family owned company providing waste handling vehicles and equipment to their customers in the Southeast region. Headquartered in Pelham, Alabama, they have additional locations in Theodore, Alabama, and their newest service center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Jeff Martin, President of Ingram Equipment Company explains, "Ingram Equipment has been a member of the Heil nationwide dealer family for many years and provides refuse haulers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi with the best refuse collection products and the highest levels of customer service. We're extremely proud to be on the Heil® team and are honored to have the Roadshow as part of our 40th anniversary celebration."

For additional information on Ingram Equipment Company or their 40th Anniversary/Training event, please contact them at 205-663-3946 or visit them online at www.ingramequipment.net.

About Heil ® Established in 1901, Heil® is one of the world's premier manufacturers of ultra-durable, high productivity, custom-configured garbage trucks and automation solutions that help customers achieve the lowest cost of ownership. Their refuse collection bodies include a wide variety of front loaders, side loaders, and rear loaders. Heil® bodies are known throughout the waste industry as being legendary for productivity, long life, ease of maintenance, and operator safety. Heil® is a part of the Environmental Solutions Group family of companies serving the waste industry. Heil® has a nationwide network of more than 40 dealers in over 60 locations across the United States. They are proud to be a leader in customer service and provide world-class training, and after-the-sale support. For more information about Heil®, visit www.heil.com, the Heil® Facebook Page or follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

