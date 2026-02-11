Eshbal Announces Closing of Private Placement

TSXV: ESBL

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) ("Eshbal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first closing of its recently-announced non-brokered private placement.

Further to its press release of Thursday January 22, 2026 Eshbal has closed an initial tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering ("Offering") of 4,245,117 units ("Units") with gross proceeds of $721,670. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one full Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 until February 10, 2028. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to resale restrictions of until June 11, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance acquisition opportunities that have been identified as part of the Company's previously-stated roll up strategy within the gluten free industry. The proceeds will also be used for ongoing product developments, project and working capital. In connection with the Offering the Company paid an aggregate of $10,721 and issued 63,070 Warrants to Haywood Securities Inc.

The Company may seek to complete additional closings of the Offering.

"Eshbal is in discussions with several companies in support of its roll up strategy in the artisanal gluten free industry. The proceeds of this private placement will help accelerate this strategy to drive the scale and manufacturing efficiencies that are needed by mainstream grocers," said Tomer Bar Meir, CEO of Eshbal.

About Eshbal Functional Food

Eshbal Functional Food is an innovative and profitable food-tech company that focuses on the gluten-free and "Better for You" categories. Eshbal is pursuing a roll up strategy in the fragmented, artisanal gluten-free market to create a platform that delivers the scale needed by mainstream grocers. Its recent agreement with Dare 2 be Different Foods gives the Company potential distribution in Walmart and 300+ other stores in Northeast USA.

Disclaimers:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc., nor its Regulation Servicer provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects" "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom

