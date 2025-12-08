Eshbal Announces Upcoming Webinar

TSXV: ESBL

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) ("Eshbal" or the "Company"), a developer of gluten-free and health-focused food products, will host a webinar in which management will discuss its record quarterly financials from Q3, 2025, its recent acquisition of NYC-Based Dare To Be Different Foods and its further expansion plans into North America Interested parties will be able to join a question and answer session towards the end of presentation.

This marks the first time Eshbal is hosting an open public webinar.

Until recently, the Company focused on executing its North American strategy primarily behind the scenes - advancing its M&A roadmap, strengthening its commercial infrastructure, and preparing its entry into the U.S. market. Following the signing of a definitive agreement with D2BD, Eshbal is opening a direct channel to the market, offering an opportunity to learn more about the Company's business, strategy, and next phase of growth.

When: Dec 11, 2025 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Eshbal Functional Food Inc. Q3/25 Webinar

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FJkR_owXTCezNUYW3fe72Q

About Eshbal Functional Food

Eshbal Functional Food is an innovative and profitable food-tech company with over 300 SKUs in the gluten-free and "Better for You" categories. Eshbal generated more than USD $11 million in revenue in 2024 and is seeking to consolidate companies in the artisanal, gluten-free market.

Looking ahead, Eshbal continues to advance its strategic efforts in North America, focusing on organic growth initiatives, evaluating M&A opportunities, and expanding its presence in the growing "better-for-you" food category. The Company remains committed to executing its plans efficiently and aligning its operations with long-term growth opportunities in the gluten-free and health-focused food markets.

To learn more, visit: https://EshbalFoods.com

