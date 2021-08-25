Esh's Utility Buildings Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

BURKESVILLE, Ky., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esh's Utility Buildings, a shed builder headquartered in Burkesville, KY, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #2761 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 145% for the period from 2017-2020. Esh's Utility Buildings was included on the Inc. 5000 list under their Kentucky state-registered business name, Gingerich Structures, LLC .

Founded in 1984, Esh's Utility Buildings has seen expanded growth in recent years, including throughout the pandemic. In addition to simple sheds and storage buildings, their product lines have grown to include prefabricated garages, cabin shells, horse run-ins, dog kennels, chicken coops, children's playhouses, and more.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Esh's Utility Buildings saw strong sales in 2020. "The pandemic didn't really affect our sales," says Chad Gingerich, CEO of Esh's Utility Buildings. "If anything, it made us even busier. It affected our ability to get materials, but not our sales so much."

Gingerich credits the company's growth in part to greater online visibility. The company launched a new website in the spring of 2020, including a 3D modeling tool that allows shoppers to create and save customized building designs. The company also began listing all in-stock buildings on their website, enabling website visitors to see the specific buildings available at every sales location.

An expanded network of physical sales locations has also allowed more customers to see buildings for themselves and enjoy the in-person buying experience. Esh's Utility Buildings has sales locations throughout central Kentucky, including in Glasgow, Elizabethtown, Bowling Green, and Tompkinsville. Locations in Tennessee include the cities of Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, and Lafayette.

Esh's Utility Buildings is a manufacturer and retailer of prefabricated sheds, garages, cabins, and other portable structures. For over 35 years, Esh's Utility Buildings has been a leader in central Kentucky's prefabricated building industry, focusing on customizable structures and detail-oriented construction. Esh's Utility Buildings is headquartered in Burkesville, KY, and serves customers throughout central Kentucky and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.eshutilitybuildings.com .

