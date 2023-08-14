ESI Dentistry Announces New Location in North Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESI Dentistry – Esthetic Smiles & Implants, a locally-owned, 5-star reviewed dental practice, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new dental office in North Tampa, Florida. The new location, located at 4917 Ehrlich Rd #100, Tampa, FL 33624, welcomes patients eager for exceptional dental care, embodying our dedication to helping everyone achieve the smile they've always wanted.

ESI Dentistry North Tampa Staff
ESI Dentistry North Tampa Staff
Inside The New Location
Inside The New Location

ESI Dentistry, with over 20 years of service in the Tampa Bay area, expands its reach in the community through the North Tampa location, ensuring comfortable, friendly dental experiences for patients in this area. ESI Dentistry also has locations in New Port Richey and Palm Harbor.

The North Tampa office is helmed by two accomplished professionals, Dr. Dana Cuculici, DMD, and Dr. Maurice Srour, DDS. Dr. Cuculici brings a wide range of experience, including comprehensive dentistry, implant restorations, crowns, bridges, and other cosmetic and restorative procedures. Dr. Srour, an expert in general dentistry, family dentistry, emergency dentistry, and cosmetics including botox/filler certification, passionately believes in transforming lives through exceptional dental care, an ethos he shares with our practice.

ESI Dentistry places emphasis on quality over quantity, treating every patient like part of our family. Our warm, family-friendly atmosphere is reflective of our commitment to building quality relationships with all of our patients.

We are proud to be a "no goop" practice, preferring state-of-the-art digital scanning and x-rays for a more comfortable and efficient patient experience. Despite our modern approach, we continue to prioritize giving patients a small-town feel, making our services more personable.

ESI Dentistry accepts most insurance plans, provides an in-office ESI Savings Plan for additional savings, and offers financing options for all procedures to ensure finances do not hinder necessary care. With integrated patient records across all our locations, patients can enjoy the flexibility to visit any office without the stress of duplicate records or forms.

The office hours for our new North Tampa location are as follows:
Monday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Friday - Sunday: Closed

We invite you to become part of the ESI Dentistry family at our North Tampa location. Experience our quality care firsthand and let us serve you and your smile!

North Tampa Office Info:
Address - 4917 Ehrlich Rd #100, Tampa, FL 33624
Office phone - (813) 565-9120
Website - https://www.esidentistry.com/locations/north-tampa/
Email – [email protected]

Contact:
Courtney Donnelly
(813) 565-9120

