ESI Expands into the B2B and Hospitality Markets

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESI, a global distributor, announces its expansion into the B2B and Hospitality Markets. ESI works directly with manufacturers to distribute their products to Hotels, Casinos, Value Added Distributors (VAD's) and Employee Gifting Programs.

Tyler Asherian, ESI's EVP, stated, "As many companies are looking to decrease spending, ESI leverages our long-standing vendor relationships to offer pricing that provides our customers significant savings. As brands struggle to offload their Excess or End-Of-Life Inventory, we found that distributing these products into the B2B market has positively impacted the brands' bottom lines as they are able to focus on their newer products instead of the previous generations."

Since 1983, ESI has been one of the largest distributors of consumer electronics in the United States; we distribute various lines of major brands to retailers & businesses across the globe. Our brands include Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL & Gateway. Over the past few years, we have successfully expanded our product line in order to provide a wide variety of products to meet the needs of our 3,000+ customers. ESI's direct & contract vendor relationships include many of the industry's most desired brands. As a result, we provide our customers with a wide variety of products, making us the go-to vendor for consumer electronics. ESI's sales strategy is designed to ensure that our OEM Partner's brand name, business & reputation are protected. In 2022, Walmart awarded us the Supplier of the Year award. ESI is a licensee of the Gateway brand for PCs which is exclusive to Walmart. We are also a licensee for the Vaio, Monster, RCA & Pioneer brands. Today, the company is operated out of a 60,000-square-foot Headquarters in Van Nuys, California and uses over 3 million square feet of contracted space across 17 distribution centers that are strategically placed across the western hemisphere.

