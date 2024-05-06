ESI Expands into the Refurbished and As-Is Markets

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESI, a global distributor of consumer goods, announces its expansion into the Refurbished and As-Is Markets. ESI works directly with brands, manufacturers and refurbishing partners to purchase, process and distribute manufacturer-renewed, refurbished and as-is products to all channels, including retail, wholesale, and direct to consumer, with a specific focus on home appliances and consumer electronics.

Tyler Asherian, ESI's EVP, stated, "As retailers and manufacturers continue to struggle with ever-increasing consumer return rates, ESI provides a multi-pronged approach to create and implement solutions for all involved. We offer swift and simple purchases of products in nearly any condition, enabling brands, manufacturers and retailers to recover financially from the burdens of what was previously thought of as 'unsellable' or 'problem' merchandise."

About ESI

Since 1983, ESI has been one of the largest distributors of consumer electronics in the United States; we distribute various lines of major brands to retailers & businesses across the globe. Our brands include Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL & Gateway. Over the past few years, we have successfully expanded our product line in order to provide a wide variety of products to meet the needs of our 3,000+ customers. ESI's direct & contract vendor relationships include many of the industry's most desired brands. As a result, we provide our customers with a wide variety of products, making us the go-to vendor for consumer electronics. ESI's sales strategy is designed to ensure that our OEM Partner's brand name, business & reputation are protected. In 2022, Walmart awarded us the Supplier of the Year award. ESI is a licensee of the Gateway brand for PCs which is exclusive to Walmart. We are also a licensee for the Vaio, Monster, RCA & Pioneer brands. Today, the company is operated out of a 60,000-square-foot Headquarters in Van Nuys, California and uses over 3 million square feet of contracted space across 17 distribution centers that are strategically placed across the western hemisphere.

