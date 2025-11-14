ESI Motion Launches "SatBat," a Revolutionary Space-Rated Battery Set to Redefine Power Systems in Low Earth Orbit

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESI Motion, a leader in advanced motion and power solutions, proudly announces the release of its next-generation space-rated satellite battery, SatBat, engineered to deliver unmatched performance and durability in the harshest orbital environments. With integrated Heater and Battery Management System, SatBat transforms how spacecraft store and manage power in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

SatBat Capacity vs Cycle Count

Developed using ESI Motion's proven expertise in radiation-tolerant electronics and high-efficiency energy management, SatBat offers unmatched power density, thermal stability, and intelligent battery control, establishing a new standard for space power systems.

At half the weight of a typical space Lithium-Ion battery, the SatBat provides twice the useable capacity and twice the life. This battery has been optimized for the High Life Cycles of LEO Orbit while retaining 98% of its original capacity after 4-Year LEO mission.

"SatBat represents a major leap in spacecraft energy technology," said Earnie Beem, President & CTO at ESI Motion. "As satellite constellations in Low Earth Orbit continue to grow, SatBat provides the reliability, performance, and scalability required to power the next generation of commercial and government missions."

Key Features and Innovations

High Power Density: Maximizes available energy while minimizing weight and footprint.





Maximizes available energy while minimizing weight and footprint. Integrated Battery Management System (BMS): Integrated diagnostics, autonomous protection, and health monitoring for optimal performance.





Integrated diagnostics, autonomous protection, and health monitoring for optimal performance. Radiation-Tolerant Design: Built to thrive in harsh orbital environments.





Built to thrive in harsh orbital environments. Modular, Scalable Architecture: Adaptable to CubeSats, smallsats, and large satellite platforms.

Along with the integrated Battery Management System, SatBat includes an integrated heater which allows charge/discharge at -30°C without damage. Other options for SatBat include telemetry interface, integrated DC-DC converter and internal charge system. SatBat's all-in-one approach reduces your design reduces payload strain and significantly lowers launch costs—where every saved kilogram represents an average savings of $3,000 USD. This efficiency maximizes available power for any space mission.

Designed to improve power efficiency, reduce launch mass, and extend mission lifetimes, SatBat is poised to revolutionize spacecraft power storage and management — a critical advancement for operators in the rapidly expanding LEO satellite market.

SatBat will be on display atSpace Tech Expo Europe, where attendees can explore how the company's latest technology will reshape energy systems across the space industry.

About ESI Motion

ESI Motion designs and manufactures high-performance motion and power control solutions for space and defense applications. With a legacy of delivering space-rated and flight-proven systems for the most demanding missions, ESI Motion continues to set the standard for reliability and innovation in extreme environments.

