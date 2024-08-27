ESI Reduces the Time to Integrate Acquired Companies by 80% with the Cato SASE Cloud Platform

The $2.33B global specialty chemical manufacturer selects Cato Networks to connect and secure 100+ sites and 6,000+ remote users

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, announced that Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the $2.33 billion provider of specialty chemical services, has adopted the Cato SASE Cloud Platform for its global network. With Cato, ESI onboards newly acquired companies in mere weeks not months. Overall, ESI indicated that the time to complete the integration work in a corporate acquisition has decreased by 80% since adopting the Cato SASE Cloud Platform.

"We started with Cato looking to shorten the time needed to complete the integration of acquisitions and improve our security. We ended up finding a true partner who helped us reimagine how IT can serve the business. We achieved both of our initial aims—and a lot more," said Dustin Collins, Global CIO of ESI.

"Every day, we talk to business and IT executives who are frustrated with the slow pace of expanding their legacy network," says Alon Alter, Chief Business Officer of Cato Networks. "Whether it's waiting months for hardware deliveries or trying to connect remote locations and workers, companies lose opportunities due to the lack of agility. Cato was purpose-built to provide more agility to businesses through our cloud-delivered services. Rather than inhibit the business, as legacy systems do, Cato's converged networking and security are a collaborator that enables the business."

Legacy Network Problems Were a Hindrance to the Business

ESI's legacy dates back more than 200 years with roots in metal finishing. Today, the company operates 117 locations across 50+ countries and 6,000+ remote workers. ESI replaced the SD-WAN appliances connecting sites and VPN servers connecting remote users with the Cato SASE Cloud Platform.

Highlights from the deployment include:

Reduced M&A Time to Value: " Before Cato, we needed three to four months just to spin up network capacity and get a location online. With Cato, we can bring up a new network site in weeks, not months. That's real value for our company and our shareholders," said Collins.

"We've been able to add layers of security for all users that would have been more challenging to deploy in the past—services such as advanced anti-malware, NGFW, SWG, and threat prevention (IPS). It's not that those technologies weren't in place before. They were. But Cato simplifies how they are delivered, and that makes all the difference," says James Schnoebelen, Global CISO at ESI.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

