eSight 4 Approved on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eSight, a cutting-edge vision enhancement platform, today announces the approval of eSight 4 on the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS). Having launched in July of 2020, eSight 4 is the company's latest and most advanced device, clinically validated to significantly enhance vision for those who are living with eye diseases and disorders that lead to low vision and legal blindness.

There are approximately 130,000 U.S. veterans who are legally blind, and more than 1 million veterans living with low vision that causes a loss of ability to perform necessary daily activities, according to the VA's Office of Blind Rehabilitation Services. With eSight 4's approval on the FSS, these veterans now have greater access to the device through participating VA facilities across the nation.

"eSight 4's approval on the Federal Supply Schedule will make the device more affordable and accessible to our veterans impacted by low vision," said Robert Vaters, eSight's CEO and President. "eSight 4's new design and upgraded features will empower veterans to more easily integrate into civilian life, whether it's exploring new career options, or enjoying low impact activities like a round of golf."

eSight's vision-enhancing technology works by stimulating the remaining synaptic activity in the user's eyes to provide the brain with increased visual information. eSight 4 incorporates extensive research and feedback from users to bring new advancements in three key areas: greater visual acuity, mobility and ease of use. Some of the new features include a new wireless hardware design for all day wear, boasting of interchangeable batteries as well as heat and weight distribution. The device is also now cloud-based and includes mobile apps compatible with Android and Apple. This means users can now receive the future software upgrades, and do things like invite loved ones to see what they are seeing and help customize their settings.

eSight works best for people living with visual acuities from 20/60 to 20/1400, caused by more than 20 different eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt's disease.

Veterans can demonstrate eSight with their Low Vision Specialist. If successful, then a medical request will be made and processed. Veterans living with low vision can contact their local VA or eSight team at [email protected] to get started.

To learn more about eSight, please contact an eSight Advisor by calling 1-855-8eSight (1-855-837-4448) or by visiting www.eSightEyewear.com.

About eSight Eyewear

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: provide individuals living with vision loss the chance to see new possibilities. eSight eyewear is the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments, most commonly caused by conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt's disease. eSight is clinically-proven and registered with the FDA and EUDAMED, and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com.

