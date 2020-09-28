eSight Certified as a Great Place to Work®

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eSight is proud to announce that we have been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada.

"Employees at eSight change lives every single day through technology. We are excited that they are getting the national recognition they deserve," said eSight CEO, Robert Vaters. "The pandemic has truly challenged us all, and despite the uncertainties, our employees have stayed true to our core values of putting our customers first, empowerment, innovation, simplicity, and diversity."

eSight's medical devices stimulate synaptic activity to enhance the remaining eyesight of people who are living with more than 20 different eye conditions, with visual acuities from 20/60 to 20/800. Many achieve a visual acuity of 20/20 when using eSight technology. eSight employees create breakthrough technologies and help users in their fundraising journeys, through the onboarding process and beyond.

eSight 4, launched in July 2020 is the company's most advanced technology yet, offering greater visual acuity and 100% mobility retention. The wireless, hands-free device is designed for all day comfort and use, plus cloud software that enables wearers to share their experiences with family and friends. Through their work, eSight employees have helped people with low vision achieve their goals, while providing support and encouragement along the way. During COVID-19, eSight employees created a program called #eSightTogether to bring together the low vision community to help combat feelings of loneliness, and chat about the challenges of the pandemic.

"Some of our own employees live with visual impairments. We strive to ensure maximum workplace accessibility and we hope to lead by example for other companies," Vaters explained. "As a result of their efforts, thousands of people have been empowered to return to work, school and activities they once enjoyed."

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: provide individuals living with vision loss the chance to see new possibilities. eSight eyewear is the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments, most commonly caused by conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt's disease. eSight is clinically-proven and registered with the FDA and EUDAMED, and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com.

