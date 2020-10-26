eSight Earns International Recognition For New Medical Device, Workplace Assistive Technology Program

The awards recognized eSight for quickly developing the program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Golden Bridge Awards , which recognize innovation and achievement for businesses around the world, named eSight a gold winner for "Company Work-From-Home Implementation of the Year." The Pillar World Awards recognized eSight as a silver winner for "Company Innovation of the Year for Tackling COVID-19 with Innovative Ways." The awards recognize the best employee and employer achievements each year.

According to the American Foundation for the Blind's Flatten Inaccessibility report, 22% of people with visual impairments were unable to access essential job technology from home during the pandemic. Screen readers and software licenses once available at the office can be replaced with a single eSight vision-enhancement device. eSight's community of advanced users can help guide new users through the onboarding process, which takes the burden off corporations.

"While working from home has been challenging for many people, people who live with visual impairments have faced even greater obstacles due to the pandemic. They rely heavily on their sense of touch, as well as on having contact with others," said eSight President and CEO, Robert Vaters. "eSight gives wearers the freedom to read non-verbal communications like facial expressions and body language. Under typical circumstances, eSight helps users commute and lead an active lifestyle."

eSight was most recently certified as one of Canada's Great Places to Work ® . Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists.

"To unlock the full potential of their employees, it's critical for corporations to increase access to assistive technologies," said Vaters. "We strive to lead by example to create a more inclusive environment for our own employees. We hope other companies take note and follow suit, making the world more accessible for all."

Recently, eSight was also named a 2020 Top Wearable Tech Company by Technology Era Magazine. eSight's award wins come just two months after the launch of eSight's most advanced medical device yet, eSight 4. The technology combines cloud-based software with best-match camera and lens technology to provide users with greater visual acuity. eSight 4's wireless halo headband and patented bioptic tilt provide all-day comfort for a device that can be used anywhere, any time.

To learn more about eSight workplace, visit: https://esighteyewear.com/esight-workplace-low-vision-assistive-technology.

