eSight Reveals The Next Generation of its Enhanced Patented Vision Assistive Technology

"eSight launched as an unbelievable breakthrough in technology, and has since moved to a clinically validated solution for people living with eye disease and disorders that's widely acclaimed by leading low vision medical professionals," said Robert Vaters, eSight's CEO and President. "While the technology continues to advance, our mission remains the same: to create a more inclusive world and empower the low vision community to see new possibilities."

eSight 4 builds upon the success of eSight 3, which was named one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions. Since that time, thousands of users have joined eSight's community living with visual acuities from 20/60 to 20/1400 (perfect vision is 20/20) caused by more than 20 different eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt's disease.

eSight's vision-enhancing technology works by stimulating the remaining synaptic activity in the user's eyes to provide the brain with increased visual information. Using the same clinically validated principles, eSight 4 incorporates extensive research and feedback from users to bring new advancements in three key areas:

Greater Visual Acuity: The new eSight 4 combines the best-matched camera, lens, and screens that are backed by powerful custom software so the user can see more clearly and in greater detail.

More powerful software capabilities including improved auto-focus, applauded by early wearers, and 2x the maximum brightness.

Advanced controls that continue to allow wearers to take control of their vision with 24X zoom, focus, and contrast, but now also include custom viewing modes.

Two high-resolution screens (1280×960) for full binocular vision that integrate with the user's own prescription lenses to enable even greater visual clarity.

New Hardware Design for Greater Mobility: eSight 4 is the most mobile and versatile device that moves seamlessly with the wearer's lifestyle whether reading or out on the go.

Wireless and hands-free, the eSight 4 head-mounted device includes easy to use built-in controls for true freedom and active living.

Thoughtfully designed, the new eSight 4 halo band with easy-swap back-battery perfectly distributes the weight for all-day comfort and use.

eSight 4 maintains its patented bioptic tilt feature which allows users to see what's in front of them using eSight, and maintain what's around them using their remaining peripheral vision.

Now Cloud-Based with New Mobile Apps: Leveraging the best of today's digital possibilities, eSight 4 provides advanced capabilities in terms of community, support, entertainment, and connectivity.

An eSight exclusive feature shared accounts allows users to invite loved ones, or eSight support, to securely see what they see and help customize their experience.

Using the mobile app, users can view their mobile screen on their eSight where they can freeze and zoom to see the details, watch video streaming on their phone on their eSight, and save and share photos and videos captured on their eSight to the user's mobile device.

Cloud-based, users get instant access to the latest features, which sets the stage for new possibilities for innovative community and adaptive learning capabilities.

eSight 4 is available for purchase through a growing number of Optometrists, Ophthalmologists, distributors specializing in low vision assistive technology, and at www.eSightEyewear.com .

For more information on how to become an eSight distributor or how eSight can benefit you or someone you know, please contact an eSight Advisor by calling 1-855-8eSight (1-855-837-4448), by emailing [email protected] or by visiting www.eSightEyewear.com .

Media Contact

Lauren Cozza

Uproar PR for eSight

321-236-0102 x 233

[email protected]

About eSight Eyewear

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: provide individuals living with vision loss the chance to see new possibilities. eSight eyewear is the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments, most commonly caused by conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt's disease. eSight is clinically-proven and registered with the FDA and EUDAMED, and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com.

