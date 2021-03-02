eSign Genie Completes SOC 2 Type I Certification

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSign Genie, a leading electronic and digital signature software company, announced today that the company has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type I audit. SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Service Criteria. SOC 2 audit reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy of a system.

The audit was conducted by Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP (www.darata.com). In doing so, eSign Genie maintains its adherence to one of the most stringent, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies and provides additional assurance to its clients, through an independent auditor, that its business process, information technology, and risk management controls are properly designed.

The official audit report provides a thorough review of eSign Genie's internal controls, policies, and processes for electronic signatures. It also reviews eSign Genie's processes relating to risk management and subservice (vendor) due diligence, as well as eSign Genie's entire IT infrastructure, software development life cycle, change management, logical security, network security, physical & environmental security, and computer operations.

"We are pleased that our SOC 2 report has shown that we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to the services we provide to our customers," said Mahender Bist, Founder and CEO of eSign Genie. "Our clients expect secure document transactions when they use eSign Genie. We feel that external security audits are an important part of the process so that clients can continue to use our electronic signature software confidently and securely."

With this SOC2 audit report, eSign Genie management remains committed to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy of all customer data.

About eSign Genie

eSign Genie is a market-leading electronic signature company based in Cupertino, CA. Founded in 2014, eSign Genie continues to work tirelessly to provide intuitive, integrative, and secure electronic signature solutions SMB to large enterprises globally. With robust features and HIPAA compliance, versatile APIs, and the highest level of 256-bit SSL encryption technology available, eSign Genie has become the top choice for signature software by experts in healthcare, FDA companies, non-profit organizations, legal, real estate, education, and other industries. To learn more about eSign Genie and its services, please visit their website at www.esigngenie.com

About Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP

Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP ("DDS") is a full service CPA firm based out of Buffalo, New York. Over the past decade, DDS has built a team of auditors dedicated to understanding the AICPA's Trust Service Criteria and how properly applying best practices to comply with this set of criteria results in mitigation of risk as it relates to protecting sensitive data.

