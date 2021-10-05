eSign Genie Has Agreed to be Acquired by Foxit

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountSight (dba eSign Genie), a leader in the electronic signature industry, has agreed to be acquired by Foxit, a leading PDF solutions company. Since PDF technology is an integral part of any digital signature, the two companies' complementary offerings creates great synergy and opportunities for future innovation.



The joining of eSign Genie and Foxit together will truly springboard electronic signing to the next level. eSign Genie is excited to team up with Foxit and provide its customers with new and innovative ways to utilize electronic signature software.



eSign Genie and Foxit together equals an unsurpassed electronic signature solution. This acquisition will allow eSign Genie to augment the PDF solutions and tools that Foxit provides while also strengthening its eSigning software to give its customers a boost in innovation.



With Foxit's global reach and proficiency in digital technology, plus eSign Genie's expertise in the electronic signature market, the team at eSign Genie is thrilled at the possibilities this new partnership will bring. This acquisition will provide its customers with unique and helpful benefits to enrich their current electronic signing workflow.



From the very first day, the eSign Genie team has worked tirelessly to ensure customer requests and needs are not only met but exceeded. The company's solution is built on the foundation of client needs and requests, and it has given them the purposeful title as an industry leader. eSign Genie's commitment to its customers remains steadfast with this acquisition, and its focus will continue to be on providing excellent customer support to its customers as well as reliable and innovative electronic signature solutions.



When eSign Genie began in 2014, it was to provide its customers with the best, full-featured eSignature solution in the market. The eSign Genie name was chosen to represent its principles as a company and stands for the powerful, friendly, and helpful service and software that the company strives to provide.



"My team and I have worked endlessly to bring value to customers throughout the years – but we could not have accomplished any of our success without you, our valued customers. You have lifted us up and given us a boost through thoughtful and insightful reviews on sites like G2 and Capterra. You have also referred us to others in your networks and collaborated closely with us over the years while sharing the requirements you needed to help us build helpful and creative eSignature solutions. We are truly grateful to you, and I sincerely thank you all for supporting us over the years," CEO of eSign Genie, Mahender Bist, stated.



"PDF technology and the information that can be captured and securely contained within it will be the legacy we leave our future generations. With eSign Genie under the Foxit umbrella, we aim to establish a steadfast leadership in the eSignature space also that will stand the test of time and provide tremendous benefits to the customers," Foxit Founder and Chairman Eugene Xiong added.



Together with Foxit, eSign Genie looks forward to continuing to serve its customers and to providing everyone with fast, affordable, and helpful electronic signature solutions for many years to come.



About Foxit Software



Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large-scale PDF document management and data capture.



Foxit has over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia.



For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.



About eSign Genie



eSign Genie is a market-leading electronic signature company. The company is currently based in Cupertino, CA, and will move to Fremont, CA, after the Foxit acquisition later this year. Founded in 2014, eSign Genie continues to work tirelessly to provide intuitive, integrative, and secure electronic signature solutions globally to businesses of all sizes. With robust features and HIPAA compliance, versatile APIs, and the highest level of 256-bit SSL encryption technology available, eSign Genie has become the top choice for signature software by experts in healthcare, FDA companies, non-profit organizations, legal, real estate, education, and other industries. eSign Genie has been continuously top-rated in the electronic signature category, earning titles such as "Best ROI," "High Performer," and "Best Support."



For more information, please visit www.esigngenie.com.



