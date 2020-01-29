eSigns Offers Free "Be The 'I' in Kind" Banners To Schools With #Kind2020 Vision

Beginning January 29, 2020, school administrators, teachers and parent-teacher groups interested in acquiring "Be the 'I' in Kind" banners may do so by visiting www.kind2020.com and following the instructions provided there. The initial offer is limited to the first one hundred (100) US schools in the contiguous 48 states who apply and qualify. Printed on 13 ounce matte finish vinyl with hems and grommets, the banners will be produced in the school's choice of 4' x 7' or 5' x 8' dimensions and shipped directly to those schools, at no charge.

"The 'Be the 'I' in Kind' message is as pure and simple as the actions it suggests," observes eSigns CEO Roy Marsh. "We want students to see that message every day of the school year so, hopefully, they'll keep it in mind with everything they do."

Marsh, who volunteers in Houston as a court-appointed child advocate, had been looking for a way to remind children that they can make a positive impact on others, simply by being kind. Following a conversation with his daughter, a school teacher in Lubbock, Texas, he challenged his graphics team to fashion artwork bearing a "kindness" message, suitable for posting in schools. That artwork has now been integrated into "selfie-style" banners which allow a student or teacher to stand in front of the display, using their human form to "replace" the letter "I".

Those wishing to order a different size banner than the ones eSigns offers at no charge, or who wish to add their school's name, mascot or other customized text to the "Kind" image, may do so by contacting the eSigns Customer Service Team via phone, email or online chat. eSigns will offer a 50% discount on those purchases through midnight EST on March 2, 2020. Customers may connect with the eSigns representatives at 800-494-5850, CS@eSigns.com or via online chat through www.eSigns.com.

About eSigns

eSigns prints signs and banners for retailers, restaurants, special event coordinators, schools, churches, realtors, plant and warehouse operators, stadiums, sports teams, booster clubs and every day Americans who wish to celebrate, commemorate, inspire or inform. With corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas and a 35,000 sq. ft. production facility in Brighton, Michigan, the company primarily serves customers in the 48 contiguous states.

About Roy Marsh

A founding partner of eSigns, Roy Marsh served as the company's CFO for four years before assuming duties as its CEO in the spring of 2016. As the company enters its 8th year of operations, Roy Marsh leads a team of seasoned, multi-disciplined professionals in their management of sales, marketing, design, production and technical operations. Read more about Roy Marsh here https://www.esigns.com/roy_marsh.html .

