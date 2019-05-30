eSilicon Revolutionizes Next-Generation System-In-Package Designs with ANSYS Multiphysics Solutions

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSilicon is pioneering complex system-in-package designs with significantly increased speed, efficiency and production-proven accuracy thanks to ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS). eSilicon leverages ANSYS' industry-leading multiphysics simulation solutions to ensure silicon to system success — driving time-to-market acceleration for its high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G infrastructure customers.

Chip, package, board and system designers manage numerous multiphysics challenges that increase the risk of failure for advanced 2.5D packaging designs. Issues such as power integrity, signal integrity, reliability, electromagnetic cross-talk, thermal effects and thermal-induced mechanical stress pose significant hurdles for design closure and contribute to skyrocketing chip design costs.

ANSYS' industry-leading multiphysics simulation tools enable eSilicon to affordably model, verify and validate the physical, electrical and electromagnetic behavior of advanced FinFET chip, 2.5D package and board designs. Effectively performing these chip-aware system and system-aware chip analyses tames the complexity of system-in-package designs and drives silicon to system success.

"Analyzing power integrity, signal integrity, reliability, and on-chip/off-chip electromagnetic effects are critical for ensuring product success," said Tony Mastroianni, senior director, packaging design at eSilicon. "With ANSYS multiphysics simulations we can comprehensively tackle these tough challenges to drive innovation for our networking, data center, AI and 5G infrastructure customers."

"ANSYS' suite of multiphysics solutions are integral — and the only validation methodology available — to cost-effectively achieving power, performance, area and reliability goals for complex 2.5D designs," said John Lee, ANSYS vice president and general manager. "ANSYS delivers a complete multiphysics solution for eSilicon, providing detailed modeling with unmatched accuracy to ensure first-time silicon to system success, greatly mitigating their chip design expense and significantly expediting their products' path to market."

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries

