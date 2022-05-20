eSIM Market Records a CAGR of 21.08% by 2026| 32% of the growth to originate from Europe|Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Arm Ltd., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Giesecke Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies AG, KDDI Corp., KORE Wireless Group Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Redtea Mobile, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Telefonica SA, Telenor Group, Telit Communications Plc, Thales Group, and Truphone Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

The large-scale benefits of using IoT devices have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, an increase in competition from soft SIMs might hamper the market growth.

eSIM Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Automotive



CP



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East And Africa



South America

The automobile segment's eSIM market share will expand significantly. Consumer tastes are shifting, and they now want high-end features at reasonable prices. As a result, the automotive sector is expected to rise during the projected period due to increased automobile production and demand from growing countries such as China, India, and Brazil. As a result of rising automotive production, the eSIM market is expected to expand over the forecast period.

eSIM Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The eSIM market report covers the following areas:

eSIM Market Size

eSIM Market Trends

eSIM Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing awareness of wearable devices as one of the prime reasons driving the eSIM Market growth during the next few years.

eSIM Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist eSIM market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the eSIM market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the eSIM market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of eSIM market, vendors

eSIM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 21.08% Market growth 2022-2026 4.22 tn units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 31.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arm Ltd., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Giesecke Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies AG, KDDI Corp., KORE Wireless Group Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Redtea Mobile, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Telefonica SA, Telenor Group, Telit Communications Plc, Thales Group, and Truphone Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 CP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on CP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on CP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)



Exhibit 34: Chart on CP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on CP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application (billion units)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion units)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography (billion units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arm Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Arm Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Arm Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Arm Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Deutsche Telekom AG

Exhibit 96: Deutsche Telekom AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Deutsche Telekom AG - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Deutsche Telekom AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Deutsche Telekom AG - Segment focus

10.5 Giesecke Devrient GmbH

Exhibit 100: Giesecke Devrient GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 101: Giesecke Devrient GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Giesecke Devrient GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Giesecke Devrient GmbH - Segment focus

10.6 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 104: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 105: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 107: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.7 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Exhibit 109: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 113: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 114: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 116: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

10.9 Redtea Mobile

Exhibit 117: Redtea Mobile - Overview



Exhibit 118: Redtea Mobile - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Redtea Mobile - Key offerings

10.10 Sierra Wireless Inc.

Exhibit 120: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 124: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 125: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 126: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 127: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

10.12 Thales Group

Exhibit 129: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 130: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Thales Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

