eSimplify Announces Partnering Agreement with ChartSpan, an Industry-Leading Chronic Care Management and Annual Wellness Visit Solution Provider

DETROIT, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSimplify, a market-leading provider of Family Practice healthcare analytics that enables small and medium sized Family Practice and Internal Medicine Groups to increase revenue, improve quality scores, and enhance patient care is proud to announce a national distribution agreement with ChartSpan . ChartSpan is the largest healthcare managed service provider of chronic care management programs in the U.S. ChartSpan offers healthcare providers a turn-key service for MIPS compliance, Chronic Care Management, and Annual Wellness Visits, allowing both patients and providers to see higher levels of engagement, better adherence to prescribed care paths, and better patient outcomes.

"By combining the strength of our Practice Analytics™ and ChartSpan's expertise in managing Chronic Care Management, Annual Wellness Visits and quality measures, we give our customers an outstanding solution for revenue recovery," says Pradeep Kalmut CEO and founder of eSimplify. He added, "We are very proud to be a Premier distributor of ChartSpan solutions." Craig Saylor MA FACHE CPHQ, a senior advisor for eSimplify, says, "Practice Analytics and ChartSpan enable Family Practices to get paid for everything they do and act as a tool to help keep independent groups independent."

"We are delighted to add eSimplify to our national Premier distribution partners," said ChartSpan CEO, Jon-Michial Carter. "This is a wonderful opportunity for all our clients and together we will continue to innovate and lead the market in offering solutions that evolve to meet the needs of providers and patients."

About eSimplify

eSimplify brings data and analytics to market that help Healthcare BPO Services, RCM Consultants, and Medical Device Suppliers reduce their customer acquisition costs, help independent physicians, independent physician groups, small- to mid-sized medical practice groups discover missed revenue, and improve patient engagement and quality of care. While the rest of the analytics industry is focused only on increasing payer and hospital efficiencies, eSimplify leverages both quality outcomes and revenue-generating opportunities with our predictive analytics. We at eSimplify have built a platform that identifies process and operational inefficiencies for our clients that improves their bottom line.

Our mission is to help the independent physicians and groups thrive in both a value-based model and constantly changing healthcare landscape. Join the eSimplify movement! Visit esimplifysolutions.com for more information.

About ChartSpan

ChartSpan is the largest, managed service provider of chronic care management programs in the United States. The company provides turn-key, managed care coordination and compliance programs for doctors, clinics, and health systems. ChartSpan manages patient care coordination and value-based programs for more than 100 of the most successful practices and health systems in the United States. For more information, visit www.chartspan.com .

