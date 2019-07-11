eSimplify Announces the Addition of Hospital Executive Craig Saylor MA FACHE CPHQ to the Executive Board of Advisors

DETROIT, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSimplify, a market-leading, best-of-breed provider of Patent Pending Physician Analytics™ software, is pleased to announce that Craig Saylor MA FACHE CPHQ will be joining the board of advisors. Mr. Saylor has over 25 years of senior leadership positions in Healthcare including COO and CEO of Somerset Hospital in Somerset, PA. "Craig brings the needed Healthcare Industry leadership and successful experience to the board of advisors," noted Pradeep Kalmat Co-Founder and President of eSimplify. "Craig's experience will help guide the development and assure the marketability of all eSimplify solutions."

"I am very excited to join the team at eSimplify. Our unique Practice Analytics™ software solutions allows small and medium sized Family Practices to increase revenue, improve quality scores and enhance patient care," said Mr. Saylor. "As Medicare continues to move to a quality-based reimbursement model Practice Analytics™ will be essential tool for Family Practice groups."

About eSimplify

eSimplify brings data and analytics to market that help Healthcare BPO Services, RCM Consultants, and Medical Device Suppliers reduce their customer acquisition costs and help independent physicians, independent physician groups, and small- to mid-sized medical practice groups discover missed revenue. While the rest of the industry is focused only on outcomes and increasing payer and hospital efficiencies, eSimplify leverages both quality outcomes and revenue-generating opportunities with our predictive analytics. We at eSimplify have built a platform that identifies process and operational inefficiencies for our clients that improves their bottom line.

Our mission is to help the independent physicians and groups thrive in both a value-based model and constantly changing healthcare landscape. Join the eSimplify movement!

