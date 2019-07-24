eSimplify Announces the Release of Practice Analytics ™, a Data Analytics Software Solution that Manages Revenue Flow for Family Practice and Internal Medicine Groups

DETROIT, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSimplify, a market-leading provider of Family Practice healthcare analytics announces the release of Practice Analytics™. Practice Analytics™ is a patent pending software platform that enables small-to-medium sized Family Practice and Internal Medicine Groups to increase revenue, improve quality scores and enhance patient care.

Practice Analytics takes claims data provided by medical practices and using a Patent Pending algorithm produces results that drive revenue for these medical groups. "Practice Analytics is the result of over 10 years of experience working in the practice management field," says Pradeep Kalmat, co-founder of eSimplify. "Using our proprietary software, we are able to identify areas of missed revenue potential, highlight areas to help improve quality scores and enhance patient care."

Craig Saylor, MA FACHE CPHQ, a senior advisor for eSimplify says, "Practice Analytics enables family practices to receive payment for everything they do, and it acts as a tool to help independent groups remain independent." He adds, "Practice Analytics addresses the growing issue of physician burnout that is occurring at an alarming rate."

About eSimplify

eSimplify's Patent Pending Practice Analytics helps independent physician groups, FQHCs and RHCs discover missed revenue. While the rest of the industry is focused only on outcomes and increasing payer and hospital efficiencies, eSimplify leverages both quality outcomes and revenue-generating opportunities with our predictive analytics.

In addition, eSimplify brings data and analytics to market that help Healthcare BPO Services, RCM Consultants, and Medical Device Suppliers reduce their customer acquisition costs. Our mission is to help the independent physicians and groups thrive in a value-based payment model and constantly changing healthcare landscape. Join the eSimplify movement!

