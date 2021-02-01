eSimplify Launches its New SaaS Practice Analytics Platform for Primary Care Practices

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSimplify Enterprises, Inc., a SaaS based practice analytics company for small to mid-sized primary care practices, today announced the availability of its new patent pending analytics platform and dashboard that enables providers to thrive under Medicare's new preventive services guidelines. As Medicare and 3rd party insurers issue new preventive services guidelines, primary care physicians must adapt by using analytics to drive better patient outcomes resulting in increased reimbursement. Primary care physicians are leaving an estimated $50B on the table each year due to missed revenue for the services they provide as well as new revenue opportunities made possible by these new guidelines. eSimplify's new analytics platform transforms complex Medicare claims and encounter data into actionable insights made visible in an easy to use Dashboard. The dashboard identifies both missed revenue and new revenue opportunities as well as benchmarking both practices and individual physicians against state and national averages.

A free version of the platform is available for individual providers to gain visibility into their patient population. The free version identifies preventive services, who should receive them, and the associated revenue impact as well as identifying potential improvements in value based incentive scores and payments. The premium version enables physician groups to get full visibility to all preventive services for both the group and individual providers.

"The response from our early customers has been overwhelmingly positive, said Pradeep Kalmat, CEO and founder of eSimplify, all practices are seeing a potential 20% more revenue from their Medicare patient panel and some are seeing a staggering amount."

"35 years of advising physicians and clinics in reimbursement business areas has taught me that too many clinics never step back to take a look at the overall health in the billing area, said Revenue Cycle Management consultant Don Self, CEO, Don Self & Associates, Inc. Using eSimplify's dashboard – especially with the Freemium version helps any practice to easily spot where they are missing income, flagging audits, or neglecting specific areas of reimbursement that can be easily captured and rectified."

"The eSimplify dashboard provides practices with an affordable and user-friendly platform, said Scott Bevins, Partner at North Star Medical Consulting, through which to view large amounts of their data in a consolidated view, track progress toward practice goals, and identify new opportunities to improve patient outcomes and increase practice revenue. "

2018, eSimplify's Patent Pending Practice Analytics helps independent physician groups discover missed revenue. eSimplify leverages both quality outcomes and revenue-generating opportunities with our predictive analytics.

In addition, eSimplify brings data and analytics to market that help RCM and Practice Management Consultants serve their clients better and reduce their customer acquisition costs. Our mission is to help the independent physicians and groups thrive in a value-based payment model and constantly changing healthcare landscape. Join the eSimplify movement

