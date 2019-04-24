eSimplify Presents their Innovative Patent Pending Physician Analytics Software Solution at the AAPC HEALTHCON 2019 in Las Vegas, NV

DETROIT, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSimplify, a market-leading, best-of-breed provider of Patent Pending Physician Analytics, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the national meeting of American Association of Professional Coders (AAPC) HEALTHCON 2019. The AAPC National Convention will be held in Las Vegas, NV on April 28 – May 1, 2019. The AAPC HEALTHCON 2019 features sessions covering various specialties, including medical coding, audit/compliance, billing, practice management and legal trends and issues. HEALTHCON 2019 brings together medical professionals including medical coders, billers, practice managers, attorneys, and physicians.

eSimplify will be demonstrating its intuitive, easy to use analytics software platform. The eSimplify patent pending platform provides solutions to help physicians, hospitals, health systems and billing agencies keep their business processes simple and payments timely. eSimplify software improves cash flow, ensures compliance, improves business efficiency, tracks KPI's, monitors audit risk, increases revenue, and reduces errors and costs of manual payment postings.

"The AAPC 2019 National conference is a great venue to demonstrate eSimplify's capabilities of the Practice Analytics," said Pradeep Kalmat, Founder of eSimplify. "By automating the revenue assessment process, businesses and consultants can help improve practice revenue and enhance the bottom line of medical practices."

To learn more about the solutions offered by eSimplify, please visit booth #203 at Caesar's Palace.

About eSimplify

eSimplify brings data and analytics to market that help Healthcare BPO Services, RCM Consultants, and Medical Device Suppliers reduce their customer acquisition costs and help independent physicians, independent physician groups, and small- to mid-sized medical practice groups discover missed revenue. While the rest of the industry is focused only on outcomes and increasing payer and hospital efficiencies, eSimplify leverages both quality outcomes and revenue-generating opportunities with our predictive analytics. We at eSimplify have built a platform that identifies process and operational inefficiencies for our clients that improves their bottom line.

Our mission is to help the independent physicians and groups thrive in both a value-based model and constantly changing healthcare landscape. Join the eSimplify movement!

