Esino USA Supports Essential Organizations with 10,400 Masks to Help Slow the Spread of Covid-19

"All of our employees are required to change their masks every 4 hours," commented Nicholas, owner of Agape Congregate Living. "We go through hundreds of masks each week due to the nature of our business and for the safety of our high-risk patients." Organizations are not only experiencing a shortage of masks but also other PPE products such as gloves, disinfectant wipes, sanitizer, and more.

In these unprecedented times, Esino USA equipped frontline workers with proper protective equipment for them to continue performing their essential services. The organizations Esino USA assisted include Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerset County Department of Health, Life IVF Center, Jserra High School, Agape Congregate Living, and MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center.

"We are very grateful for the donation of masks," stated Christopher Plaia, Dean of JSerra High School. "Every contribution makes it more and more possible for our students to continue in-person learning." Through these donations, Esino USA stays true to its core value of making the world a better place for everyone to live.

As Covid-19 cases in the United States rise, a large community effort must be made to stop the spread. Being safe also benefits family members, friends, and peers who may be in contact with high-risk individuals. Ways to help are wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, staying home, and donating PPE products.

