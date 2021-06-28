Eskaton Expands the Telephone Reassurance Program with Community Partner Meals on Wheels by ACC

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eskaton, a non-profit aging service provider serving Northern California, is partnering with Meals on Wheels by ACC to expand their Telephone Reassurance Program. Today, the program connects over 600 older adults and volunteers from across the country. With this partnership in place, that number could triple to 1,800 before the end of the year.

"Partnering with Meals on Wheels by ACC is a natural fit for Eskaton because both organizations have a desire to empower and support older adults living at home," said Christie Hebditch, program manager of Telephone Reassurance. Meals on Wheels by ACC will offer over 2,000 Meals on Wheels participants access to cost-free daily social and wellness check calls 365 days a year.

"Meals on Wheels by ACC helps older adults connect to other vital community services, like Telephone Reassurance. We are all working together to keep older adults engaged and supported in their homes. Giving older adults easy access to Telephone Reassurance is a great example of this," said Darrick Lam, President & CEO at ACC Senior Services, and Managing Agent at Meals on Wheels by ACC.

Since 1996, the Telephone Reassurance Program has created a supportive social network for older adults within the community, and Eskaton is excited to see the program serve more older adults living in the Sacramento Region. To prepare, Eskaton has increased their volunteer base and adopted new technology to streamline tracking.

For more information about the Telephone Reassurance Program or how to partner with Eskaton, visit eskaton.org/post/telephone-reassurance.

About Eskaton

Eskaton has been serving Northern California's older adults and their families since 1968. As a nonprofit senior living and services provider, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit eskaton.org.

About Meals on Wheels by ACC

Incorporated in 2010 as a subsidiary of ACC Senior Services, Meals on Wheels by ACC has provided millions of nutritious meals to seniors aged 60 years of age or better in Sacramento County. It offers home-delivered meals to seniors who have difficulty leaving their homes or preparing food for themselves. It serves about two thousand Sacramento County seniors every week, and with the help of hundreds of volunteers and supporters, our program also provides friendly visits, status checks, and other safety-net services on top of home-delivered meals. For more information, please call 1-916-444-9533, or visit www.mowsac.org.

About ACC Senior Services

ACC Senior Services is a not-for-profit tax-exempt organization. Founded in 1972, ACC provides housing, education, and social services to help older adults sustain their independence and lifestyles. It has become one of the most responsive and dynamic organizations for seniors in the Sacramento region. For more information, please call 1-916-394-6399, or visit www.accsv.org.

