ESMA Recognizes CME Group Benchmark Administration as a Third-Country Benchmark Administrator

LONDON and CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has recognized CME Group Benchmark Administration Limited (CBA) as a third-country benchmark administrator under the EU Benchmarks Regulation (EU BMR).

ESMA's decision was made in response to the significant usage of CME Term SOFR Reference Rates by market participants in Europe. The decision provides certainty for clients subject to EU BMR.

"This recognition underscores the significant role played by CME Term SOFR for European institutions managing USD interest rate exposure," said Max Ruscher, Global Head of Benchmark Administration at CME Group. "Most importantly, it ensures European institutions can continue to use the benchmark without disruption, reinforcing our commitment to delivering transparent and reliable reference rates that clients depend upon."

CME Term SOFR Reference Rates are the global benchmark for commercial U.S. dollar lending. It is the first and only benchmark to be formally endorsed by the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC).

In 2025, the rates were referenced in over €100B of OTC derivatives traded by European participants and $1.3T globally.* They are referenced in $11T of active commercial loans.**

For more information about CME Term SOFR Reference Rates visit www.cmegroup.com/termsofr

* Source: SBSDRView from Clarus.

**Source: Refinitiv Deals Screener.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

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SOURCE CME Group