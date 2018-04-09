Esmark, Johnstown Tomahawks, Esmark Stars, Esmark All Americans, FC Pittsburgh, Quaker Valley Hockey Mourn Humboldt Broncos Tragedy

To commemorate those lost, Esmark will develop a decal memorializing all of those impacted by this incident, which can be prominently displayed on hockey helmets, cars, etc. across the U.S. and Canada. Esmark will pay for 100% of the cost to produce the decal. Families can obtain one by donating $1 USD, and 100% percent of every dollar donated will go directly to the families impacted by this incident via an established Go Fund Me account. Details on how to make the donation and obtain the decal are forthcoming.

"It's a sad day for all hockey families around the world. On behalf of all of the athletes affiliated with Esmark, our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by this tragic accident," said James P. Bouchard, Chairman of Esmark, Inc. and Chairman & Majority Owner of Johnstown Sports Partners, LLC.

This evening, the Johnstown Tomahawks held a pre-game ceremony with its opponent, the Philadelphia Rebels, in which both teams stood together on the blue line on the ice for a moment of silence, followed by the playing of "Oh Canada" and a 15 pucks displayed at center ice. In addition, all donations received during the Chuck-A-Puck will be donated to the families of those impacted and the Tomahawks Foundation plans to match every dollar donated.

