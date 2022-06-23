Esmé Miami Beach Leverages Stayntouch PMS to Deliver High-Touch Service With Mediterranean Flair

The "Crown Jewel of Miami Beach" utilizes Stayntouch's mobile accessibility, robust automation, and industry-leading user interface to deliver Mediterranean inspired luxury to their guests

BETHESDA, Md., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, announced today that the Esmé Miami Beach is now LIVE with its mobile guest-centric PMS and contactless solutions.

Esmé Miami Beach Leverages Stayntouch PMS to Deliver High-Touch Service With Mediterranean Flare

The award-winning property, Esmé Miami Beach was recently named "one of the best new hotels in America and the Caribbean'' by Esquire magazine. The 145-room boutique luxury hotel delivers bohemian vibrance and an old-school Mediterranean glamor in the heart of Miami Beach. Esmé chose Stayntouch for its simplified user interface, and its ability to facilitate enhanced service and staff productivity with mobile communication, easy accessibility and intelligent automation.

Jessica LaRosa, the property's General Manager, commented, "We needed a PMS that would allow our staff to deliver the kind of elevated, high-touch service that is indicative of our brand. With Stayntouch, our staff is immediately notified whenever there is a change in room status, or whenever one of our guests has a special request. The platform's mobility is another plus, allowing us to serve guests wherever they happen to be on our property. I should add that the system is more user-friendly than any other PMS that I've worked with. We've been able to get new team members fully up to speed on the platform within a couple of days, and its full suite of automated features allows for a seamless flow of service that doesn't break the employee's attention away from guest interactions."

Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer at Stayntouch, replied, "Esmé Miami Beach demonstrates that high-tech platforms and high-touch service do not have to be mutually exclusive concepts. Our PMS is designed to empower hoteliers and staff with the flexibility to serve guests anywhere on property and deliver the best version of their brand's promise to service excellence. We are happy to see that the Esmé Miami Beach is utilizing our mobile platform to do just that."

About Esmé Miami Beach

The new Esmé Miami Beach Hotel, once a 1920s bohemian artists' colony—now a $40 million renovated Miami Beach hidden gem—introduces the Spanish-Med lifestyle to South Beach by the way of an eight building "Spanish village." The boutique hotel, by Infinity Hospitality, is comprised of 145 guest rooms, a rooftop and five signature eateries for guests and locals alike to revel in along the iconic pedestrian plaza, Española Way.

Each of the buildings within the Esmé village are connected by charming Spanish-style paseos winding through small, sunny nooks and charming courtyards that make the historic property come alive again. Designed by Jessica Schuster, its interiors play with an artful combination of jewel tones, textured mahogany and gold accents, taking guests on a journey through a modern interpretation of classic design elements. Infinity enlisted Miami-based Lost Boy & Co. co-founder Chris Hudnall and acclaimed chef Fabian DiPaolo to oversee the food and beverage program for Esmé, resulting in El Salón, and The Roof at Esmé, two of five dynamic concepts. For more information, visit www.esmehotel.com | @esmehotel | Images here

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com.

CONTACT:

Frewoini Golla,

[email protected]

SOURCE Stayntouch